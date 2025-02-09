➔ SUPPORT US
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Rio Ngumoha on the bench before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool FC team news vs. Plymouth – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool may not have any new injury problems for their trip to Plymouth, but Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes.

The Reds have already made it into the final of the Carabao Cup this week and now it’s time to focus on FA Cup commitments.

Victory at Plymouth on Sunday will send Liverpool into the last 16, but their A-list players are likely to be given the afternoon off.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Plymouth:

Alexander-Arnold is once again unavailable for the match, with the Reds’ vice-captain continuing to battle his way back from a thigh injury.

Morton is Liverpool’s only other absentee for Sunday’s trip to Home Park.

Earlier this week, Slot confirmed that the midfielder is out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” with the 22-year-old nursing a shoulder issue.

In terms of team selection, Caoimhin Kelleher could again get the nod over Alisson in goal, as was the case against Tottenham on Thursday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Conor Bradley was excellent at home to Spurs and should start in Alexander-Arnold’s absence, while Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas may come into the back-line.

In midfield, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott will hope to start, while Alexis Mac Allister could play after being on the bench in midweek.

It would be a surprise if Mohamed Salah starts, with Federico Chiesa in line to replace him, and Diogo Jota will hope to feature prominently.

Young pair Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha are expected to be in the squad, having not featured for the U21s or U18s on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Plymouth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Ngumoha

