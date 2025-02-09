Liverpool may not have any new injury problems for their trip to Plymouth, but Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes.

The Reds have already made it into the final of the Carabao Cup this week and now it’s time to focus on FA Cup commitments.

Victory at Plymouth on Sunday will send Liverpool into the last 16, but their A-list players are likely to be given the afternoon off.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Plymouth:

Alexander-Arnold is once again unavailable for the match, with the Reds’ vice-captain continuing to battle his way back from a thigh injury.

Morton is Liverpool’s only other absentee for Sunday’s trip to Home Park.

Earlier this week, Slot confirmed that the midfielder is out for “four weeks or maybe even longer,” with the 22-year-old nursing a shoulder issue.

In terms of team selection, Caoimhin Kelleher could again get the nod over Alisson in goal, as was the case against Tottenham on Thursday.

Conor Bradley was excellent at home to Spurs and should start in Alexander-Arnold’s absence, while Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas may come into the back-line.

In midfield, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott will hope to start, while Alexis Mac Allister could play after being on the bench in midweek.

It would be a surprise if Mohamed Salah starts, with Federico Chiesa in line to replace him, and Diogo Jota will hope to feature prominently.

Young pair Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha are expected to be in the squad, having not featured for the U21s or U18s on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Plymouth

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Ngumoha