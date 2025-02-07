With Liverpool booking their place in the Carabao Cup final, Arne Slot and his players now know they will be facing a major pileup of fixtures this month.

Such is the strength and depth of this Liverpool squad that progress to the final of the Carabao Cup came at a canter, including a 4-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday night.

It comes in a campaign in which they are again increasingly expected to challenge for multiple honours, sitting top of the Premier League after 23 games and also finishing top of the Champions League.

Slot is aware that he will need all of his players in order to ensure success in the coming months, with rotation expected for the trip to Plymouth on Sunday.

And that is only underlined by another fixture being added to the list for February, with progress to the Carabao Cup final seeing the away league game at Aston Villa rearranged.

Due to a clash with the final at Wembley, Liverpool will now head to Villa Park on Wednesday, February 19 for a 7.30pm kickoff on TNT Sports.

That means the Reds are facing a run of five league games in a fortnight between Everton away on February 12 and Newcastle at home on February 26.

This includes meetings with three of the league’s top eight back-to-back, with the trip to Villa followed by a clash with Man City at the Etihad and then, three days later, the visit of Newcastle to Anfield.

Wolves at home is the most straightforward fixture on paper, though given the tight turnaround between games it will still be a challenge for Slot’s squad.

If Liverpool defeat Plymouth in their FA Cup tie on Sunday their fifth-round clash will then take place on the weekend of March 1/2.

The Champions League last 16, which will see the Reds face one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest, then begins on March 4/5, with as many as seven fixtures to be played in March along with an international break.

Though seasons past have shown nothing is guaranteed, there are up to 29 games still to play this season depending on Liverpool’s progress in the cups and Europe.