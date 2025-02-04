Liverpool have confirmed another late loan deal with goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek spending the rest of the campaign in non-league, in his second move of 2024/25.

Mrozek spent the first four months of the campaign at IF Brommapojkarna in the Swedish top flight, but made only five appearances, conceding 12 goals, before his terms ended.

He returned to Merseyside in November and duly resumed training between the first team and U21s squads, as the club searched for another temporary switch.

That now comes with a move to Forest Green Rovers, who play in the fifth-tier National League following their relegation from League Two last season.

Coached by Steve Cotterill, former Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Shrewsbury manager, Forest Green are currently third in the table having played two games fewer than leaders Barnet.

Mrozek’s arrival comes after Forest Green’s first-choice goalkeeper Jed Ward was recalled by parent club Bristol Rovers on deadline day.

That would suggest that the Pole could take the No. 1 spot, though it is unlikely he will do so for the away clash with Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night.

Signed from FC Wroclaw in 2020 following an extensive trial period, Mrozek has found himself on the fringes of the first team in recent years, impressing with his efforts in training.

He made the bench on six occasions during the 2023/24 campaign, but has faced fierce competition from the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies and, most convincingly, Vitezslav Jaros.

The decision to loan him to a non-league side comes partly out of necessity, particularly with Davies remaining at the club as fourth choice and an option for the U21s.

But that a move to a higher-placed club did not come to fruition may come as a disappointment to the player and likely even coaches, despite it offering the 21-year-old a chance at regular starts.

Liverpool have made clear there is little pathway to the No. 1 role under Arne Slot any time soon, having already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Mamardashvili, himself only 24, will arrive on Merseyside in the summer and is expected to challenge Alisson for the gloves from next season.

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to depart at the end of the campaign but there are high hopes for Jaros, 23, along with Kornel Misciur, the 17-year-old who is already a regular at U21s level.

Nevertheless, in sending Mrozek out on loan again Liverpool should be helping prepare the youngster for an eventual step into senior football on a full-time basis.

Good luck, Fabian!