Liverpool have little time to do anything but plan for the next match ahead of them, and that takes Arne Slot‘s side to Aston Villa as the Premier League title charge continues.

The Reds made life a little more stressful than they needed to at Anfield over the weekend after letting Wolves back into the match in the second half, but a win was all that mattered.

Now, Liverpool will be aiming to become only the second side to inflict defeat on Aston Villa in the league on their home turf this season – a big challenge amid a hectic schedule.

Thankfully, Unai Emery’s side have had only one day more to prepare for Liverpool’s visit in a match pulled forward due to involvement in the Carabao Cup final next month.

With a few injuries to consider and one return from suspension, let’s take a look at how Slot could line his side up on Wednesday evening.

Team news

There was mixed news on the injury front from Slot on the eve of Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park:

Curtis Jones available after one-match suspension

Cody Gakpo unavailable but “close” to return from ankle knock

Joe Gomez “might” need surgery on hamstring injury

Tyler Morton recovering after shoulder surgery

Liverpool’s XI vs. Villa

With a trip to Man City to come on Sunday, there will need to be consideration over players who cannot start four games in 12 days.

Andy Robertson is one of them, and Kostas Tsimikas could be called on at left-back on this occasion to keep the Scot fresh for the challenge on the weekend.

Jones is another who could assume midfield responsibility after playing just 29 minutes over the last three fixtures. Dominik Szoboszlai has proved how vital he is to the side but he needs to be managed carefully.

With Gakpo still sidelined and Slot conceding that Jota cannot play full games in rapid succession, Darwin Nunez is a strong contender to lead the line and allow Luis Diaz to remain on the left wing.

Liverpool’s No. 9 will need to be more effective than he was during his cameo against Wolves as he continues to search for his first goals since his brace at Brentford:

Tsimikas takes over at left-back from Robertson

Jones returns to the XI to replace Szoboszlai

Nunez to lead the line with Diaz on the left wing

This would make for three changes from the weekend:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

There could also be consideration over whether Alexander-Arnold ought to start two games in a row after his return from injury, especially when Conor Bradley is waiting in the wings.

Liverpool do not need to take risks at this stage and that could see Jones replace Mac Allister in the side instead of Szoboszlai, with a view to a pre-planned substitution later in the match.

The final tweak to the abovementioned lineup could see Jota retained in the forward line over Nunez, preying on a Villa defence who have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven games:

Bradley returns at right-back to takeover from Alexander-Arnold

Jones assumes Mac Allister’s role in midfield

Jota leads the forward line alongside Salah and Diaz

Those tweaks have the Reds lining up as follows:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Jota

With City to come on Sunday, there will need to be consideration over which players can sustain their levels over the next five days and beyond as rotation will be needed across the pitch.

Liverpool will need to be at their best even if Villa have wavered in recent weeks, as we all know they will raise their levels as soon as the Reds arrive.

Another three points on Wednesday would be huge. Into these.