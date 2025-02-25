Arne Slot has the promise of a seven-day break between games following the visit of Newcastle, but will that come into his thinking as he picks his fifth XI in 15 days?

Despite a hectic schedule that saw Liverpool play four games in 12 days, Slot averaged just 1.3 changes to his starting lineup and it would not be a surprise to see the same again on Wednesday.

After the full-time whistle at Anfield, the Reds will not play again until their Champions League trip to PSG in seven days, which may come into consideration against the Magpies.

Liverpool’s injury list contains only three names, and it presents Slot a number of opportunities as he sets out to clinch his side’s 20th win in the Premier League this season.

Team news

Ahead of Liverpool’s fifth league game in 15 days, Slot offered a brief injury update on the eve of Newcastle‘s visit:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Newcastle

Liverpool did not suffer any fitness issues at Man City, but Jota was not in starting contention after informing Slot he “wasn’t fully recovered yet” on the eve of the match.

His fitness will play a big part in how the Reds lineup, as Slot strongly hinted he would be his starting No. 9 when available.

Assuming he is fit to start, he could be one of only two changes for Liverpool with Gakpo to add further fresh legs in attack after making a successful injury return at the Etihad.

This would see Curtis Jones assume the No. 10 responsibilities solo as Dominik Szoboszlai earns a rest after his gallant efforts over the last fortnight:

Unchanged back line for Liverpool

Jones takes on advanced role with Szoboszlai rested

Jota and Gakpo return to the forward line alongside Mo Salah

Those two changes from the weekend would look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Conversely, the Reds could see Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones drop out of the starting lineup and instead act as options off the bench.

This would afford Liverpool’s No. 26 the opportunity at a rare extended break between games ahead of another vital run ahead of the inevitable taxing international break.

Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, has not started since the trip to Plymouth.

Szoboszlai has proven he is a machine and one more match may not alarm the medical staff, this would see Jones drop out as Jota returns to act as the No. 9:

Tsimikas’ first league start since January 18

Szoboszlai retained in first-choice midfield

Jota leads the attack next to Salah and Luis Diaz

Those tweaks would see Liverpool line up as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Considering how the last meeting with Newcastle ended, this fixture is another huge opportunity for Liverpool to add more cracks to Arsenal‘s challenge on the same night they face Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe’s side are pursuing a Champions League spot and will not make it an easy evening, but three more points are there for the taking.