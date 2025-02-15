Arne Slot is likely to make tweaks to his starting lineup against Wolves on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Liverpool’s team.

On paper, this is the easiest game in a tough recent run for the Reds, but Vitor Pereira’s side will still pose a threat.

After the disappointment of late dropped points away to Everton, it is vital that Liverpool get three more on the board at Anfield.

It is a case of giving Arsenal as little hope as possible, with the Gunners now surely the Reds’ only Premier League title rivals this season.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up against at home to Wolves.

Team news

From Slot’s pre-match press conference on Friday and previous updates, we know the following:

Cody Gakpo is a doubt after suffering a “knock” against Everton

Alexander-Arnold is fully fit and pushing to start

Curtis Jones is suspended after his red card at Goodison Park

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are absent with respective hamstring and shoulder issues

Liverpool’s lineup vs. Wolves

Alexander-Arnold made a difference as a substitute on Wednesday night, while Conor Bradley had a tough outing at right-back.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez could be another of only two changes to the team, leading the line if Cody Gakpo misses out through injury.

That means:

This would see the following Liverpool XI at Anfield:

Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

That said, there are other tweaks that Slot could make, with Kostas Tsimikas an option to come in for Andy Robertson.

Diogo Jota also represents an alternative, more clinical choice to Nunez, meaning he could face his former club.

Those two changes would mean this team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Ultimately, wholesale changes shouldn’t be expected, with Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk again forming a solid base.

Jones could have started had it not been for his red card against Everton, but Harvey Elliott didn’t do enough at Plymouth to warrant coming in for Szoboszlai.

Opinion will be split on whether Nunez or Jota should come in for Gakpo, but both have their merits.

Whatever the starting lineup is, only a win will do for Liverpool, with dropped points likely to spread panic.