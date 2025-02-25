Liverpool could receive a big-money send-off from kit suppliers Nike if they are successful in their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League trophies.

The Reds are set to end their association with Nike this summer with a new agreement with Adidas set to be announced in the near future.

It will mark the end of a five-year kit deal with the American manufacturer which has seen Liverpool so far lift four trophies in Nike kits – the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup (twice) and the Community Shield.

What has eluded them in that time is either of the two biggest accolades, but Arne Slot‘s side are now favourites to win the Premier League and strong contenders in the Champions League too.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, the terms of Liverpool’s deal with Nike would see a seven-figure bonus paid if either of those trophies are won.

Winning the Premier League would be worth £2 million, while a further £2 million would be paid for reaching the Champions League final or £4 million if they went on to win it.

No bonus is reported for winning the Carabao Cup and though one may be paid it would be significantly lower – prize money for the winners amounts to just £100,000 from the EFL.

Liverpool’s deal with Nike is worth a basic £30 million but is heavily incentivised with typical earnings being above £60 million per season.

Their new agreement with Adidas will provide a “significant increase” on that, Pearce writes, though as with the current terms it will still be “dependent on performance on the pitch and global sales.”

Just as Liverpool stand to receive bonuses for any success on the pitch this season that works the opposite way with additional payments to players.

Most if not all of Slot’s squad will have performance-based bonuses in their contracts, with silverware the biggest factor when it comes to any payouts.

Speaking on Mohamed Salah‘s individual input and the chances of success this season, Slot said on Tuesday: “He’s not the only one.

“I see everyone in this building works so hard to get the best out of themselves – and I’m talking about the players now first, but all the staff members work incredibly hard as well.

“So we’re going to go today, it’s February now, and again we have three pitches over here that are perfectly ready for us to train in the best possible circumstances.

“So it’s not only about the players that put a lot of effort in to get the best out of themselves, it’s the whole building and the people that work here to get the best out of the players as well.”