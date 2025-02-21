Liverpool have been drawn against PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League, knowing they will play the second leg of their knockout tie at Anfield.

The Reds progressed directly to the last 16 having finished top of the Champions League‘s new league phase, with the results of subsequent playoffs confirming two possible opponents.

With Benfica beating Monaco 4-3 on aggregate and PSG thrashing Brest 10-0 over two legs, it was Lisbon or Paris for Liverpool’s next European trip.

Friday’s draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon confirmed that Liverpool will play PSG in the last 16, with the first leg held away.

Fixture dates will be confirmed in due course, but the first leg will be played over March 4/5 and the second leg over March 11/12.

Liverpool’s clashes with PSG will therefore land between two meetings with Newcastle – in the Premier League on February 26 and the Carabao Cup final on March 16 – and sandwich the visit of Southampton on March 8.

The last time the Reds met PSG was in the group stage of the Champions League in 2018/19, winning 3-2 at Anfield before a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes, on their way to lifting the European Cup in Madrid.

PSG’s top scorer this season is Ousmane Dembele with 23 goals in 30 appearances, including six goals in eight games in the Champions League.

Liverpool remain favourites to win this season’s Champions League having won seven of their eight games in the league phase, only suffering defeat in their dead-rubber trip to PSV Eindhoven after heavy rotation from Slot.

But they will be acutely aware of the threat posed by PSG in the last 16, particularly as the intensity of the schedule builds in a remarkable season so far.

If Liverpool do progress to the quarter-finals they will face either Club Brugge or Aston Villa, with the first leg to be played at home.

Full Champions League last 16 draw

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Dortmund vs. Lille

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain vs. LIVERPOOL

Benfica vs. Barcelona

Key dates for Champions League

The remaining key dates for this season’s Champions League, including the last 16 ties, are as follows: