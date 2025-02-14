Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield as the Reds seek a return to winning ways in the Premier League after their agonising derby draw against Everton.

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Premier League (25) | Anfield

February 16, 2025 | 2pm (GMT)

While Wolves have shown improvement of late, the Anfield crowd will be expecting a Liverpool win to calm the nerves and bring back the feel-good mood that the derby interrupted.

The players had a day off on Thursday and have two days to recover from the Everton fallout and prepare for another big game in the title race.

1. Arne Slot likely in the dugout

Thankfully, Arne Slot looks set to be in the dugout for this one, despite receiving a red card after the final whistle on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the FA are still deliberating over the coach’s suspension. This will likely run into next week and even further should Liverpool appeal a decision.

Sipke Hulshoff was also sent off and we await news on any potential suspension for the Dutch assistant coach.

While it could soon be the case, John Heitinga is unlikely to be the man taking charge for this one.

2. Cody Gakpo “is a bit of a doubt”

Slot revealed in his press conference that he had to take Cody Gakpo off against Everton and he could miss the game against Wolves.

On Friday, the coach said: “Cody is a bit of a doubt as well. Let’s wait how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury. He got a knock, so let’s see how he is today.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue his return to match sharpness in training and should be involved at Anfield, having played half an hour from the bench at Goodison Park.

Tyler Morton and Joe Gomez are both out with longer-term problems.

3. Curtis Jones is suspended

A tough period is about to ensue, with four more Premier League games in the next 12 days, and Slot could have done with Curtis Jones being available for this match.

He is suspended against Wolves as a result of the second yellow card he received for his part in the post-match fracas against Everton.

However, Slot did suggest he would be involved in subsequent games.

“Next Wednesday there’s a game and then Sunday again there is a game,” the coach said.

“He comes back from an injury, so he missed already a few games; I was planning to start him against Plymouth, he wasn’t completely recovered yet.”

4. Matheus Cunha is a different level

While Matheus Cunha may have attracted unwanted headlines for his supposed poor attitude off the field, once on the pitch he has been fantastic for Wolves.

Even Slot has been praising the No. 10, saying: “He’s the type of player that I’m referring to when I always say if I compare the leagues, the league where I’ve worked in and this league.

“Wolves are 17th, if you go to the Dutch league and you look at the number 17, there’s no player that can play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord.

“But Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England.”

5. Wolves team news

On Sunday, Cunha should play in a front three with Pablo Sarabia and Goncalo Guedes – a front three that has 18 goals between them this season, 12 of them from Cunha.

Forward Jorgen Stand Larsen would have played, but he recently picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to miss out.

Manager Vitor Pereira must also contend with injuries for Hee-Chan Hwang, Leon Chiwone and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Gomes, Agbadou, Semedo; Andre, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Cunha

6. Did you know?

Wolves’ 3-0 home win over Liverpool in February 2023 is their only clean sheet in the last 16 league meetings. It is also the only time in the last 26 league clashes that they have found the net more than once.

Their last victory in front of the Kop came in December 2010, during the final days of Roy Hodgson’s tenure, when Stephen Ward scored only goal early in the second half for Mick McCarthy’s men.

They have scored five times in their last 19 league visits to Anfield and not more than once in a game since September 1972, when Steve Kindon and John Richards were on target in a 4-2 defeat.

7. Diogo Jota’s former club, but will he play?

Diogo Jota played 131 times for Wolves from 2017-2020, 111 of which came in the league. During his time there, he scored 44 goals, 33 of which came in the league.

Since leaving for Liverpool, he has scored once and set up two goals in seven appearances against his former club.

It is up for debate whether he will play from the beginning on Sunday, given he hasn’t started a Premier League match since beating Chelsea 2-1 on October 20.

8. Who is the referee?

Simon Hooper referees Liverpool for the third time this season as Wolves encounter him for the fourth time.

Adrian Holmes and Simon Long are Hooper’s assistants while Sam Barrott acts as fourth official at Anfield.

The video assistant referee will be John Brooks and his assistant, Adam Nunn.

9. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Wolves is live on Sky Sports Premier League with kickoff at 2pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 1.15pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!