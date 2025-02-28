Luis Diaz has been touted with a move away from Liverpool in the summer, when he will have two years left on his contract, but Neymar could rule out one club.

Diaz will enter the final two years of his deal at Anfield in July, with the club expected to offer their No. 7 a new long-term contract.

But that has not quelled speculation over a move away, with the summer coming up likely to be a decisive one as Liverpool also weigh up a transfer to maximise his value.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra this month reported that Diaz’s representatives have been in contact with Barcelona over a possible switch ever since 2023.

The player’s camp denied claims that he had been offered to the Spanish club, however, with the insistence being that any development would hinge on progress in talks with Liverpool.

A new twist seems to have emerged, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that Neymar could make a surprise return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar moved to former club Santos a month ago to end an injury plagued spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, but his contract with the Brazilian side expires at the end of June.

“Nothing has been decided but I’m told discussions are taking place between the Catalan giants and his camp,” Ornstein wrote on Thursday.

He added: “Neymar’s big motivation will be the 2026 World Cup and playing at Barcelona, in the rebuilt Camp Nou, has fairytale potential.

“A lot would need to happen for this to materialise, but it’s possible and a tantalising prospect!”

Neymar and Diaz are both natural left wingers so it stands to reason that if one were to sign for Barcelona the other is unlikely to follow.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams has long been touted as their ideal candidate but after rejecting the chance to join Hansi Flick’s side last summer it remains to be seen whether another move would present itself.

Having turned 33 at the beginning of February, Neymar is in the twilight of his career, but that would clearly not rule out a spectacular move back to Barcelona.

Barcelona have, after all, shown over the years that they are far from a straightforward club and are often prone to romanticism over logic.

There is every chance Diaz remains with Liverpool in the summer of course, particularly with question marks over Darwin Nunez and, with his contract dwindling, Mohamed Salah.