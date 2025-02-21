Luis Diaz‘s representatives are said to have confirmed ongoing contact with Barcelona, but denied claims of offering the Liverpool winger to the Spanish side.

Diaz has been linked with a move to Camp Nou since 2023, when his father admitted that “Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there.”

There have been credible reports of interest from Barcelona since then, including from the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace in April, The Athletic‘s Andy Jones in June and a number of sources in both Spain and Colombia.

Earlier this week, El Chiringuito TV‘s Jose Alvarez claimed that Diaz’s agents had been in direct contact with Barcelona sporting director Deco, offering his services.

This comes with Diaz’s contract set to expire in 2027, with This Is Anfield reporting in September that Liverpool were planning to offer their No. 7 a new long-term deal.

With no progress yet, however, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has relayed word from Diaz’s camp over contact with Barcelona.

“They deny that the Colombian has been offered to Barcelona,” Sierra, whose post on X was shared by the Times‘ Paul Joyce, wrote.

“[But] they confirm that they have dialogued due to the interest of the Cules since 2023.”

He added: “His future will depend on his renewal (or not) with Liverpool.”

This summer will undoubtedly be a pivotal one when it comes to Diaz’s future at Anfield, since he will enter the final two years of his contract and the customary period for either an extension or a sale to maximise value.

Given the level of interest from Barcelona it stands to reason that offers would arrive, though their financial issues obviously cloud the situation.

At least publicly, Diaz is fully committed to Liverpool, telling Gol Caracol after Colombia’s 5-1 win over the United States in June that he is “very happy” at the club.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he said.

“I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.

“I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are.”

Much will depend on the scale of Liverpool’s contract offer and where Diaz fits into Arne Slot‘s long-term plans, having carved out a role as starting No. 9 this season but with question marks over his end product.

Having turned 28 in January, and with Cody Gakpo, 25, now first choice in his natural role on the left, perhaps this summer could force a tough decision for Diaz and the club.