Despite his assertion that he is “very happy” at Liverpool, speculation over Luis Diaz joining Barcelona has continued in both Spain and Colombia.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol earlier this month.

“I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm. I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are.”

Diaz, whose contract at Anfield runs to 2027, indicated that, while his focus is currently on preparations for Copa America, he intends to return to Liverpool this summer.

That has not stopped interest from Barcelona, with The Athletic acknowledging their pursuit in an update on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares has gone further in claiming that a meeting is scheduled between Diaz’s representatives and “emissaries from a Spanish club” in the United States either “this week or next.”

It is reported that the 27-year-old “would have everything lined up to leave Liverpool FC and go to LaLiga.”

Over in Spain, Sport‘s Joaquim Piera reports that Diaz and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes are “the two players chosen by Barca to reinforce two key positions.”

Piera cites the ongoing European Championship and upcoming Copa America – which begins on Friday – as reasons that it will be a “very long and absolutely unpredictable” transfer window.

Barcelona are likely to await a “domino effect” from other major transfers before finalising their moves, but “Diaz is the left winger that [sporting director] Deco considers to be ideal.”

Diaz has already received the green light from new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, too, with it claimed that all parties are resolved that he is the priority target.

In their report, The Athletic reiterate that Liverpool are “planning for pre-season” with Diaz, though their wording after that does suggest a deal could be struck.

“They would expect a significant fee for the Colombian winger to even consider a sale,” Merseyside journalist Andy Jones writes.

“The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his current deal and the club would want to make a handsome profit on the £50 million they spent on him in January 2022.”

Expecting a profit on £50 million may be a tall order when it comes to Barcelona, of course, given their widely reported financial issues.

However, it cannot be overlooked that the Spanish side have still managed to spend big on the likes of Ferran Torres (£47m), Raphinha (£55m), Jules Kounde (£42m), Robert Lewandowski (£43m) and 19-year-old Vitor Roque (£52m) in recent seasons.