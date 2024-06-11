Luis Diaz has been linked with moves to both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the Liverpool winger now responding to claims he could leave.

Diaz is the subject of interest from Spain and France heading into the transfer window, with there a growing feeling that, if the club were to sell one of their forwards, it would be the No. 7.

There has been nothing in terms of concrete advances, however, and the situation remains largely speculative.

Nevertheless, back in April, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra insisted PSG’s interest was “real,” corroborating a report from the Telegraph that claimed Liverpool would seek a fee of around £75 million.

But despite PSG likely entering the market for a new forward in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s exit to Real Madrid, Diaz insists he is “very happy” at Anfield.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol following Colombia’s 5-1 win away to the United States.

“I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.

“I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are.”

The suggestion would be that if Diaz were to leave, it would likely be due to Liverpool accepting an offer for his services.

Despite his father repeatedly touting him with a switch to Spain, the player himself has given no indication that he would push for the exit.

In fact, Sierra also claimed in April that Liverpool were prepared to offer Diaz an improved contract to protect his value and ward off interest from PSG.

Diaz’s current deal runs to 2027, but his status in the side has been cemented since his arrival from Porto two-and-a-half years ago, with the club typically rewarding a player’s progress with a pay rise.

Mac Allister also “very happy”

The 27-year-old is not the first Liverpool player to dismiss claims of a move elsewhere this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister similarly refuting links with Real Madrid.

“I’m not talking about assumptions, I’m very happy with Liverpool,” he told ESPN last month.

“I think it was a good season individually, then we had some objectives that we couldn’t meet, but even so I think it was a very good season.”