After claims that Alexis Mac Allister could make the switch to Real Madrid due to a release clause in his contract, the Liverpool midfielder has now responded.

Last week, Argentine journalist Marcelo Benedetto made the claim via DSPORTS Radio that Mac Allister was a target for Real Madrid.

The assertion was that the 25-year-old has a release clause worth only £60 million in his contract at Liverpool, and he would be lined up as successor to Toni Kroos.

But after landing in Argentina ahead of preparations for Copa America, Mac Allister was questioned on the links to Real and insisted he was “very happy” at Anfield.

“I’m not talking about assumptions, I’m very happy with Liverpool,” he told ESPN.

“I think it was a good season individually, then we had some objectives that we couldn’t meet, but even so I think it was a very good season.”

Mac Allister is part of the 29-man preliminary squad for the tournament in the United States, which takes place between June 20 and July 14, with that group due to be cut to 26.

“I’m happy for the call-up, it is always a pride to be in the national team, so I am very happy,” he continued.

“I found out about the call through social media.”

It is no surprise that Mac Allister has pledged his commitment to Liverpool, despite the unexpected departure of the manager who brought him to Merseyside.

The No. 10 is a key player for the Reds and excelled in his first campaign since arriving from Brighton, as arguably the club’s Player of the Season.

The claim that there is a release clause in his contract is highly dubious, as it is not something Liverpool would typically agree to during negotations.

Interest from clubs like Real Madrid can be expected, given Mac Allister’s quality, but the hope will be that he remains at Anfield for many years yet.

“How can you not love a player like him?”

Speaking to Sky Sports in one of many interviews prior to his exit, Jurgen Klopp lauded his £35 million signing and said “I loved him from the first moment when we met.”

“How can you not love a player like him or a boy like him?” the departing manager said.

“He’s incredible; he’s educated in the best possible way; he’s really full of life, confident, funny, smart. An incredible footballer.”

Klopp added: “It’s how he interacts with the other boys, how he took the South American outfield player department under his wings without telling them what to do but just naturally.

“I loved him from the first moment when we met, before we signed him. I met his dad before we signed him and the football understanding in his family is obviously second to none.

“Dad a former professional, uncle a former professional, brother’s professional, cousin’s professional. So they all eat and breathe football, that’s so good, and of course I love him.”