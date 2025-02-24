Mohamed Salah had a hand in a goal and assist at Man City to see all three points return to Merseyside in a performance that showed how meaningful quality over quantity is.

It should be of little surprise that Liverpool’s No. 11 is, again, dominating headlines after continuing to reach new heights with record after record falling in his wake.

Everything he touches turns into gold, you would say he was on a one-man mission to lift his second Premier League title if it were not for the 16 league assists he has alongside his 25 goals.

Salah was crowned FotMob‘s player of the match with a rating of 8.8/10, but his performance was a testament that stat-padding does not guarantee any meaningful end product.

Quality over quantity

Although registering a goal and assist in a Premier League game for the 11th time this season, it was not statistically Salah’s most action-packed appearance in 2024/25.

What it was, however, was an example of a refined and impactful display that ensured his team walked away with three points to stretch the gap at the top to 11 points.

As per FotMob, Salah contested 10 duels during his 89 minutes on the pitch and won seven of them – the joint-second most of any player – and completed three of his four attempted dribbles, the second-most.

The 32-year-old also had 10 touches in the opposition box, only one player had more.

That one player who had more than Salah in all the aforementioned facets of the game? Man City‘s Jeremy Doku.

He gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time having won a whopping 16 duels of the 23 he contested at the Etihad, in addition to 15 successful dribbles and 13 touches in Liverpool’s box.

Where he and Salah differentiate, though, is that for all his output he had just one shot on target and created two chances – Liverpool’s No. 11 had two and three, respectively.

All that to say, while Doku was able to get beyond Alexander-Arnold more times than we would have liked to see, he managed to do absolutely nothing with those personal ‘wins’.

Salah, meanwhile, scored the opener and made sure of the result in the first half by teeing up Dominik Szoboszlai – he had style and, more importantly, substance with his work at the Etihad.

It also goes without saying that Liverpool were incredibly impressive as a defensive unit, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate leading the charge as the Reds shared in just 34 percent possession.

For Salah, this was another gem added to his diamond-encrusted crown, and for Liverpool it was a performance of champions.

* FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide. Their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.