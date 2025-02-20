If anyone had any doubts about how special Mohamed Salah‘s 2024/25 season has been, a Lionel Messi achievement that he has matched sums up his brilliance.

Liverpool could only draw 2-2 away to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, but Salah again stood out as the Reds’ best player.

The Egyptian superstar opened the scoring at Villa Park, prior to assisting Trent Alexander-Arnold during the second half.

Salah is the red-hot favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award later this season – if he does, he would become the first-ever player to take home the prize three times.

Not only that, but he is the current bookies’ favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Salah is renowned for his relentless scoring and assisting feats, and he has now matched a key Messi statistic, with the Argentine seen by many as the greatest player of all time.

The Liverpool legend has become the first player since the 37-year-old to score and assist in 10 matches in a season in Europe’s top five leagues, dating back to the Argentine achieving the feat in 2014/15.

He has managed the feat against Aston Villa (twice), Ipswich, Man United, Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton.

Salah isn’t done there, however, joining some illustrious company in scoring and assisting at least 15 times apiece in a Premier League campaign.

The other players to have done it are Eric Cantona (1992/93), Matt Le Tissier (1994/95), Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Eden Hazard (2018/19).

With each passing week, the more important Salah feels to Liverpool’s hopes of title glory this season, with almost too much onus on him to produce.

In the Reds’ last four league matches, Arne Slot‘s side have only scored one goal that wasn’t netted or assisted by their iconic No. 11.

That was Luis Diaz‘s chested effort at home to Wolves last weekend – Salah was still heavily involved in that goal, too!

Assuming he can stay fit, Salah could even end the season with the most goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.

He is currently on 39 (24 goals and 15 assists), with Alan Shearer (1994/95) and Andy Cole (1993/94) topping the pile with 47.

Both of those tallies came in 42-game seasons, though, so Salah beating them would be a stunning effort!