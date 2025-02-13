Mohamed Salah broke yet another record in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Everton, with his importance to this Reds side greater than ever.

Arne Slot‘s side’s point at Goodison Park on Wednesday night felt like a defeat, given the circumstances.

Just as it looked like Liverpool would cling on for their most valuable win of the season, James Tarkowski struck with seconds remaining.

Still, the Reds are now seven points ahead of second-place Arsenal in the Premier League title race, so there is plenty to feel positive about.

An influential Salah showing was one such reason, following another huge contribution.

Mo Salah sets new away record

It feels as though Salah breaks records on a weekly basis, especially this season which has been arguably his best yet in a Liverpool shirt.

The 32-year-old bagged a goal and assist apiece at Goodison, meaning he has 22 goal involvements (13 goals and nine assists) in 13 away matches in the league in 2024/25.

That is the most by any player in the history of the Premier League, having overtaken the record set by Andy Cole (21) back in 1993/94.

There are still five away games to go, too!

While others are enjoying fantastic seasons in their own right, you are left wondering where Liverpool would be without Salah.

He is putting together one of the great individual campaigns, so much so that a Ballon d’Or win feels possible later this year.

Salah was Liverpool’s standout player at Everton, with FotMob noting that no player completed more successful dribbles (four) on the night.

He also had an xGOT (expected goals on target) of 0.77, which was the most of any player, being denied by Jordan Pickford at 2-1.

Liverpool’s other attackers fail to show up

On a night when Salah stood tall, his fellow attacking starters didn’t offer enough.

Luis Diaz struggled leading the line, committing more fouls than any other player (six) and completing just 18 passes in total.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo only completed 11, which was the least of any Liverpool starter.

Diaz may have had the most touches (eight) in the opposition box out of everyone on the pitch, but little actually came from it.

In fairness to substitute pair Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, they did create one chance apiece, with the former playing a key role in Salah’s strike.

