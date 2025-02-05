Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has made his feelings clear about a latest VAR change in the English game, saying he isn’t a fan.

The Reds host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday evening, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

A new VAR implementation was on show in north London last month, with referee Stuart Attwell addressing the crowd after an offside decision was made.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s game, Slot said he doesn’t like the new use of the technology, but admitted it could be beneficial to those in the stadium.

“For me, it’s not necessary because I see when the referee makes a decision and take two steps backwards to see the live coverage,” Slot said.

“But that is probably not available for every fan in the stadium, so if the fans like it and it is something nice for them, then let’s do this.

“I wonder if we are all going to like this, but for me it’s not necessary. Let’s see if they like it, because the last time it happened I was there in the Spurs stadium, and it was so obvious it wasn’t needed to announce it was offside.

“I was more interested in why he didn’t give a second yellow (to Lucas Bergvall) and that was something he didn’t have to explain!

“But I think maybe if he had explained why it was a disadvantage for the home team, maybe there becomes even more pressure on the referee.

“So I wonder if it’s a good thing because he’s already under a lot of pressure in every game from the home fans.”

Slot and his players had every right to feel aggrieved in the return fixture in north London, having controversially conceded late on.

Lucas Bergvall scored the only goal of the game, and not only should he have been sent off beforehand, but Kostas Tsimikas was still off the pitch after being injured when he found the net.

Slot makes some fair points about this new use of VAR in the Carabao Cup semis – it will also be trialled in the final – but it is good for supporters in the ground.

In its current guise in the Premier League, fans are too often left in the dark not knowing what’s happening, but this allows them to be part of the action more.