Rio Ngumoha has been included in Liverpool’s senior squad for the Champions League knockout stages, having not been eligible to feature in the league phase.

Ngumoha, 16, was not able to represent Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League having officially joined the club after the registration date.

Having arrived from Chelsea in September the winger had been required to take a place in the senior squad as, like Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, he has not been at the club long enough to qualify for the U21s list.

But with Liverpool coasting to the knockout stages and a new registration window opening, Ngumoha has now been added to the squad.

The teenager replaces midfielder Tom Hill, who was named on the senior List A for the first half of the season but has since left to join Harrogate on a permanent transfer.

There are no other changes to Liverpool’s senior squad, with a 24-man group eligible for the knockout stages – supplemented by an unlimited number of qualifying U21s.

Among those already registered as List B players are Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and James McConnell.

Liverpool do not yet know who they will face in the last 16, but know it will be one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco and Brest.

Brest face PSG and Monaco take on Benfica in the knockout playoffs, with the first legs on February 11/12 and the second legs on February 18/19, cutting the Reds’ possible opponents down to two.

The draw for the last 16 will then take place on February 21, alongside the draws for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Liverpool already know the second leg of their tie will be held at Anfield.

Liverpool’s updated Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Notable U21s: Davies, Quansah, Bradley, Elliott, McConnell

When will the Champions League last 16 fixtures be played?

The rest of the dates for this season’s Champions League, including those for the last 16, are as follows: