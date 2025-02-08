Former Liverpool favourite Roberto Firmino looks set to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, having been left out of their squad.

The Brazilian was one of the poster boys of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, becoming a modern day great.

Firmino won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, as well as four other trophies, mastering the false nine role and glueing the attack together.

The 33-year-old left the Reds at the end of the 2022/23 season, with his peak drifting by, and he joined Ah Ahli, moving to Saudi Arabia with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Firmino has done well there, scoring 18 goals and registering 12 assists in 59 appearances, but it now looks as though he could be on the move, with his manager, Matthias Jaissle, explaining the decision to axe him from his squad list.

“It was a difficult decision for the club and based on the rules,” Jaissle said.

“We appreciate him and he dealt with it professionally. He’s still one of our leaders.”

Firmino has captained his current team, but will now only be able to play in the Asian Champions League, should he stay put.

Only 10 foreign players are allowed in the league squad, meaning he has essentially been sacrificed for new signing Galeno, and Fabrizio Romano reports that clubs will start to make “initial approaches” to sign him.

Firmino’s current contract expires in June 2026, so Ah Ahli may be looking to cash in on him now.

What next for Bobby?

Should Firmino move on and find a new club, it will be interesting to see where he goes, considering he is now in the autumn of his career.

Admittedly, he is less than a year older than Mohamed Salah, but it was clear by the end of his Liverpool career that his world-class powers were on the wane.

It would be fascinating to see how Firmino fares if he makes a return to European football, but it is easy to envisage him making a return to his homeland instead.

He spent two years at Figueirense between 2009 and 2011, prior to joining Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, and he hasn’t played in Brazil since.

Palmeiras have emerged as a potential option for Firmino, ahead of their participation in the Club World Cup later this year.

Whatever happens between now and the striker decides to hang up his boots, he will forever go down as a Liverpool legend.

His perfect blend of subtle style and extrovert personality made him a hugely popular figure, and without him, the Reds wouldn’t have enjoyed the success they did.