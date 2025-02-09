Stefan Bajcetic‘s first start for new loan club Las Palmas saw the Liverpool midfielder impress – until he suffered a worrying calf injury in the second half.

After swapping Salzburg for Las Palmas at the end of the transfer window, the hope has been that Bajcetic will make up for lost time back in Spain.

But the youngster endured a scare in only his first start for the Gran Canaria club, being forced off after 78 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Las Palmas had dominated in terms of shots but were 2-0 down to goals from Alex Baena and Ayoze Perez when, battling to get his side back into the game, Bajcetic appeared to suffer a calf problem.

The midfielder fell to the turf clutching his right leg after a collision with Tajon Buchanan and was soon replaced by Marvin Park after manager Diego Martinez was informed he could not continue.

There had even been fears Bajcetic had sustained a major knee injury, given the area he immediately grabbed in pain, but it appears as though the 20-year-old has avoided serious damage.

What Spanish reports say

Spanish outlet Relevo have deduced that “it seems that nothing will come of it” as “he was able to walk on his own feet and, afterwards, he was seen with a relatively calm expression on the bench.”

It is explained that Bajcetic had “obvious difficulty in walking and bearing weight” and “the doctors continued to treat him on the bench.”

But with a “calmer image” on his face later in the match, which was nearing its conclusion when he was withdrawn, “we can only hope that it was just a scare.”

What Bajcetic’s manager has said

Speaking to reporters including Marca‘s Jesus Izquierdo after the game, Martinez speculated that issues for Bajcetic and winger Sandro Ramirez could be “normal overloads.”

This would support the theory that Bajcetic’s issue would have stemmed from a long-term lack of game time, including just 895 minutes on the pitch in 19 appearances on loan at Salzburg – an average of 47.1 minutes per outing.

“These are players who have not had any continuity in training for some time and have normal overloads in principle,” Martinez said.

“We have to wait and see.”

What happens next?

Bajcetic may require a scan to determine any damage to his calf, which would then provide Las Palmas’ medical staff with a better idea of any layoff time.

But as it stands, the signs are that the Liverpool loanee has avoided serious injury – which would certainly be a relief.