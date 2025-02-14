Some Liverpool supporters had speculated that the installation of new images of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk outside Anfield were tied to new contract announcements, but that was never the case.

Photos circulated on social media this week of large images of Salah and Van Dijk, among others, being installed in the panels outside the Kop.

That led many to strangely deduce that Liverpool were set to announce new contracts for the pair, whose deals are set to expire at the end of the season.

One such report even went as far as claiming that “it looks like Liverpool could be preparing to announce new deals for both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk imminently.”

It was always evident that such cosmetic changes would not be related to any contract announcement, and this has now been explained as such.

Instead it comes as part of a wider rollout of new typeface produced exclusively for the club, which includes the wrap-around art outside both Anfield and the St Helen’s Stadium.

Liverpool announced the news on Friday afternoon, explaining that “this will be incorporated over time into all social channels, the website, club app, matchday programme, digital marketing and communications by LFC.”

Drew Crisp, senior vice president of digital at LFC, said: “What we now have is a consistent look and feel across all areas of the club, from retail to LFC Foundation and everything in between.

“And we’ve been able to do this by acknowledging and honouring our history and guaranteeing we are perfectly placed to thrive moving forward in the digital and non-digital world.

“And it’s not just for us, but for our partners as well, to amplify everything they do. This is about owning how we show up as a club everywhere, and we’re very proud of what we’ve created.”

This update comes after a similar level of hysteria around covered seating in the Anfield Road Stand in July, which some fans speculated would be linked to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract.

The theory was that the coverings would be removed to spell out ’66 2028’, suggesting that the Liverpool right-back would have signed a four-year extension.

It was simply due to work on the roof of the stand during its redevelopment over the summer, with Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk all yet to agree new deals with the club.