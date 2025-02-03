Liverpool are confident Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided serious injury after being forced off at Bournemouth, though they await the results of a scan.

Alexander-Arnold had to be replaced midway through the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win having complained of discomfort in his upper leg.

The club have arranged a scan to determine the severity of the problem, which will take place on Monday following a day off for the squad after the game.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, while the Reds await the final verdict there is “confidence that the England international won’t be subjected to a lengthy lay-off.”

That comes as a big boost given Alexander-Arnold’s importance to the side and the relentless fixture list Arne Slot and his squad are facing.

Conor Bradley is now expected to start against both Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and Plymouth in the FA Cup this week, with it seeming likely that Liverpool will target next week’s Merseyside derby for the return of their No. 66.

Academy right-back Isaac Mabaya could even be considered for the fourth-round tie at Plymouth, while Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are other, more senior options.

Liverpool could confirm the results of Monday’s scan through local journalists later in the day, though an update may be more likely to arrive on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold had endured a difficult afternoon up against winger Antoine Semenyo and left-back Milos Kerkez prior to his injury at Dean Court.

It was a similar tale to that seen in the 2-2 draw at home to Man United in January, with opponents targeting Liverpool’s right-back by doubling up on him.

But there remains no question over his world-class quality, so much so that there are genuine fears of losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

While Real attempted to sign the 26-year-old in the winter transfer window, approaches were immediately rebuffed, but with his contract set to expire in the summer they are free to negotiate terms as of January 1.

Liverpool remain hopeful of tying down Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new deals, though there appears less confidence the right-back will commit.