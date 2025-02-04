Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided serious injury and will not be sidelined for a long period, with results from a scan on his thigh confirming good news.

Alexander-Arnold underwent a scan on his right thigh on Monday having been forced off midway through the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

The early assessment was that the right-back would not miss an extended spell and that has now been confirmed via sources within the club.

Merseyside reporters including the Times‘ Paul Joyce report that Alexander-Arnold will miss “days rather than weeks.”

He is however not likely to be in the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday night, and should not be risked for the FA Cup clash with Plymouth on Sunday either.

Arne Slot has long been expected to rotate for that fourth-round tie with Championship opposition and Alexander-Arnold’s enforced absence maintains that.

Conor Bradley is in line to start against Tottenham and the Northern Irishman could also be retained against Plymouth three days later.

However, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are other senior options and academy right-back Isaac Mabaya has trained with the first team in recent sessions.

For Alexander-Arnold, the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park next Wednesday is viewed as a “more realistic target,” with it likely that he starts against Everton.

Liverpool find themselves in a very positive situation when it comes to injuries, with Gomez, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota all having recently returned.

It leaves their No. 66 as the only known absentee at this stage, while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be without as many as nine players on Thursday night.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin is the latest to join their injury list having suffered an ACL blow that should rule him out for the rest of the campaign.