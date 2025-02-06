Liverpool head into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham with a 1-0 deficit to overturn from their previous meeting. Here’s how to watch.

Despite being behind in the tie, Arne Slot‘s side are favourites to progress to the League Cup final for the 15th time in Liverpool’s history.

With expectancy high under the floodlights, Anfield will be bouncing come kick-off, and the match is free to watch in the UK with a standard TV license.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is live on ITV 1 and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with ITV X here and Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which are available to live stream with Paramount+ here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Tottenham around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

