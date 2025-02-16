Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield as they aim for three points in the Premier League title race. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Having had two points snatched from them at Goodison Park, Liverpool are back at home and looking for a return to winning ways.

Wolves boast a threat in attack, namely Matheus Cunha, but the Reds have a good record against them in recent seasons.

In fact, a win at Anfield would see Liverpool manage a seventh league double over the visitors in the last eight seasons.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Fubo TV and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for the Merseyside derby can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

