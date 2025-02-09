For the fourth time this season, Liverpool are back on the south coast. Championship opposition awaits on this occasion in the FA Cup. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side took a big step towards lifting their first piece of silverware this season by progressing to the Carabao Cup final in midweek, now all attention is on the FA Cup.

Liverpool can keep themselves in all four competitions with a win over Plymouth, who sit bottom of the Championship – though that does not mean they should be underestimated by a rotated Reds outfit.

A place in the fifth round is on line, here’s how you can tune in.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Plymouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream with ITV X here.

Live audio commentary of Plymouth vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Plymouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Plymouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet+ here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Plymouth vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Plymouth vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

