Why “incredible” Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is “good enough” for Liverpool

Liverpool need a response at home to Wolves this weekend, but their opponents won’t be a pushover under a “much better” new manager.

The Reds were crushed by Everton‘s late equaliser on Wednesday, but the 2-2 draw still took them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Next up is Sunday’s visit of Wolves, with Liverpool badly needing a win to show that their belief hasn’t been rocked.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Harry Mansell from The Wolves 77 Club (@77ClubPodcast) to discuss an important match for both sides, and where the key battles will lie.

 

How happy are you with the season to date?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’m not happy at all, really.

We got it so wrong in the summer by sticking with Gary O’Neil and trying to switch to a back four.

The first half of the season was a very tough watch, but Vitor Pereira coming in has made things more enjoyable again.

Things are looking up in terms of surviving the drop.

 

Is Vitor Pereira superior to Gary O’Neil?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Gary O'Neil during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pereira is so much better than O’Neil.

I couldn’t even tell you what we were trying to achieve at times under O’Neil, and he complicated tactics way more than they needed to.

I was so happy to see him sacked and I’m glad Pereira came in.

As you can tell, he knows what he is doing, at least.

 

What’s the realistic aim for the season now?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The realistic aim is 17th place to keep us in the Premier League.

Luckily for us, there are three terrible teams currently below us, in terms of quality.

 

Who have been Wolves’ best players this season? Anyone struggled?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 4, 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers' João Gomes during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Our three best players have been Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Nelson Semedo.

Cunha’s goal and assist record speaks for itself, and it’s no surprise why he’s linked with the biggest clubs in the division.

Gomes is Mr. Consistent and Semedo is the ultimate professional, and deserves to take over as captain after Manuel Lemina lost his head away at West Ham.

Most of our defenders have struggled, though.

Craig Dawson is no longer wanted by Pereira, while Lemina got sold because of how poorly he played earlier in the season.

 

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Let’s be honest, you guys have won it already, in my opinion.

When you lost at home to Nottingham Forest, I thought you might fall apart, but fair play, Arne Slot has got you playing so well.

You deserve to win the title.

 

Could you see Rayan Ait-Nouri being an ideal summer signing for Liverpool?

2WT9ACJ Wolverhampton, UK. 16th Mar, 2024. Wolverhampton, England, March 16th 2024: Rayan Ait-Nouri (3 Wolves) scores the equaliser during the FA Cup football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Coventry City at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England (Natalie Mincher/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

No, because I want him to stay at Wolves, haha!

Rayan Ait-Nouri is a fantastic player who’s good enough to play for Liverpool, but he just lacks consistency.

But my word, when he’s on it, he’s incredible and so exciting to watch.

 

Where will the key battles take place on Sunday?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring the third goal, his 20th league goal of the season, during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’d say the key battle is our defence trying to stop your attack.

If we aren’t fully focused and on it, it could be a very long afternoon for us, and we will have no chance of nicking a shock result.

 

Finally, what’s your prediction?

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot applauds the supporters after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

My head says Liverpool 2-0 Wolves, but my heart says 1-1!

