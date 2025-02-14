Liverpool need a response at home to Wolves this weekend, but their opponents won’t be a pushover under a “much better” new manager.

The Reds were crushed by Everton‘s late equaliser on Wednesday, but the 2-2 draw still took them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Next up is Sunday’s visit of Wolves, with Liverpool badly needing a win to show that their belief hasn’t been rocked.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Harry Mansell from The Wolves 77 Club (@77ClubPodcast) to discuss an important match for both sides, and where the key battles will lie.

How happy are you with the season to date?

I’m not happy at all, really.

We got it so wrong in the summer by sticking with Gary O’Neil and trying to switch to a back four.

The first half of the season was a very tough watch, but Vitor Pereira coming in has made things more enjoyable again.

Things are looking up in terms of surviving the drop.

Is Vitor Pereira superior to Gary O’Neil?

Pereira is so much better than O’Neil.

I couldn’t even tell you what we were trying to achieve at times under O’Neil, and he complicated tactics way more than they needed to.

I was so happy to see him sacked and I’m glad Pereira came in.

As you can tell, he knows what he is doing, at least.

What’s the realistic aim for the season now?

The realistic aim is 17th place to keep us in the Premier League.

Luckily for us, there are three terrible teams currently below us, in terms of quality.

Who have been Wolves’ best players this season? Anyone struggled?

Our three best players have been Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Nelson Semedo.

Cunha’s goal and assist record speaks for itself, and it’s no surprise why he’s linked with the biggest clubs in the division.

Gomes is Mr. Consistent and Semedo is the ultimate professional, and deserves to take over as captain after Manuel Lemina lost his head away at West Ham.

Most of our defenders have struggled, though.

Craig Dawson is no longer wanted by Pereira, while Lemina got sold because of how poorly he played earlier in the season.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

Let’s be honest, you guys have won it already, in my opinion.

When you lost at home to Nottingham Forest, I thought you might fall apart, but fair play, Arne Slot has got you playing so well.

You deserve to win the title.

Could you see Rayan Ait-Nouri being an ideal summer signing for Liverpool?

No, because I want him to stay at Wolves, haha!

Rayan Ait-Nouri is a fantastic player who’s good enough to play for Liverpool, but he just lacks consistency.

But my word, when he’s on it, he’s incredible and so exciting to watch.

Where will the key battles take place on Sunday?

I’d say the key battle is our defence trying to stop your attack.

If we aren’t fully focused and on it, it could be a very long afternoon for us, and we will have no chance of nicking a shock result.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

My head says Liverpool 2-0 Wolves, but my heart says 1-1!