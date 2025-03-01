Liverpool will play just one Premier League match in March, but there is a trophy and progression in the Champions League on the line for Arne Slot‘s men.

February was a relentless month for the Reds, who experienced the highs of qualifying for the Carabao Cup final and extending the gap at the top of the table, but the lows of an FA Cup exit.

Slot’s side are positioned perfectly for an assault on their three remaining competitions, but that does not mean it will come without nerves on our end!

Here’s a look at what awaits in March, inclusive of a dreaded international break!

March 5 – PSG (A)

With no FA Cup action, Liverpool’s month kickstarts with a trip to Paris to meet PSG in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

This is the first involvement in the knockout rounds for Slot’s men, while Luis Enrique oversaw a 10-0 aggregate win over Brest to set up this meeting.

It is not exactly a reward for finishing top of the league phase for Liverpool, but the path to the final was never going to be easy.

Mach 8 – Southampton (H)

Anfield then awaits for the first time in March, with Southampton, the Premier League‘s lowest-placed side, to make the long trip north.

This will be the third time the two teams have met this season, Liverpool won both the Carabao Cup meeting (2-1) and the Premier League clash (3-2) at St Mary’s late last year.

At the time of writing, the Saints have just nine points from 26 games this season to ensure their relegation confirmation is only a matter of time.

March 11 – PSG (H)

Slot’s men will then have a quick turnaround for their deciding Champions League leg against PSG, with Anfield set to play an important role in seeing the club qualify for the quarter-finals.

A first-leg advantage would be the ideal scenario, but we will have to wait and see about that.

If Liverpool progress, they know they will meet either Club Brugge or Aston Villa in the next round.

March 16 – Newcastle (Carabao Cup Final)

Then it is back to Anfield South we go!

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup has just one more hurdle, with Newcastle awaiting at Wembley in the final match before the first international break of the year.

This will be Slot’s first appearance at Wembley and his first shot at silverware with the club, let’s hope it is a day to remember!

March 17-26 – International break

Just when you thought you could completely forget about international action as we head into the final stage of the season!

The majority of Liverpool’s squad will jet off around the world to represent their country and all we can do is cross our fingers and hope they return fit and healthy.

There is a mix of Nations League and World Cup qualifying action for Reds this month.

March 22 – Liverpool Legends vs. Chelsea

During the international break, Liverpool Legends will face Chelsea Legends in the latest LFC Foundation charity match at Anfield.

David James, Sander Westerveld, Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Dijimi Traore, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Gregory Vignal, Mark Gonzalez, Jay Spearing, Mohamed Sissoko and Dirk Kuyt are among the players involved.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, meanwhile, form the management team for what will be a memorable day out for an incredible cause.

Liverpool fixtures in March

First Team

LFC Women

U21s

U18s