The leaving of Liverpool has always been tough. Along with Jurgen Klopp and Co., no fewer than 15 players departed the club last summer.

Liverpool recouped around £62 million from player sales in the summer window, with six first-team departures as well as several more at academy level.

When it comes to youth football, it is a cutthroat world and those who are released often have extremely mixed fortunes in life after Liverpool.

Here are 15 players who left Liverpool last summer and what they are up to now…

Bobby Clark

Age on exit: 19

Where is he now? Red Bull Salzburg

It is fair to say things haven’t turned out as hoped for Bobby Clark since leaving Liverpool for Red Bull Salzburg.

The promising, young midfielder was taken to Austria by Pep Lijnders, but the coach’s exit in December has left his future at the club uncertain.

At the time of writing, he has started just seven of 22 league games this season but did play in six of their eight Champions League matches, albeit winning just one.

Thiago

Age on exit: 33

Where is he now? Retired

Following another injury-stricken campaign, Thiago announced his retirement and took up a coaching role at Barcelona.

He then appeared to leave Catalunya after just a month and was seen back on Merseyside with his family.

It is reported, though, that he still carried out some duties remotely and was returning to work in January.

His job with Barcelona seems like more of a part-time affair to gain some experience while enjoying his time off.

Mateusz Musialowski

Age on exit: 20

New club: Omonia Nicosia

One of the stranger moves of the summer saw talented winger Mateusz Musialowski leave to join Cypriot first division side Omonia Nicosia on a three-year deal.

He has only started three league games since leaving Liverpool and his development seems to have slowed significantly since he burst onto the academy scene in 2020 as a tricky winger.

Having made one appearance as a substitute under Klopp, Musialowski has a lot of potential and plenty of time left to fulfil it.

Harvey Blair

Age on exit: 20

New club: Portsmouth

Harvey Blair played an unexpectedly big part in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA last summer.

This helped him secure a move to Championship club Portsmouth, but the transfer down south hasn’t worked out as of yet.

Since signing for £300,000, a knee injury has contributed to the 21-year-old winger starting just once all season under manager John Mousinho.

Sepp van den Berg

Age on exit: 22

Where is he now? Brentford

One of two players who left for Brentford in the summer, Sepp van den Berg cost the Bees £25 million and he has been part of a relatively successful team this season.

The Dutch defender clearly had ability but struggled for game time at Liverpool, and eventually moved away permanently after three loan moves.

Thomas Frank has so far proven to be a good coach for the centre-back’s development, with Van den Berg starting 20 of Brentford‘s Premier League matches – they currently sit 11th.

Fabio Carvalho

Age on exit: 21

Where is he now? Brentford

Having only started three times in the league, Fabio Carvalho‘s transition to life in west London hasn’t gone as smoothly as Van den Berg’s.

There is clearly talent in Carvalho’s boots – Slot used him frequently in pre-season – but the Portuguese youth international was quickly forced onto the bench when the first team returned.

Like Liverpool’s, Brentford‘s front line is tricky to break into. Also similar to the Reds, pace is key to their attacking style, something Carvalho isn’t naturally blessed with.

He underwent surgery on a dislocated shoulder in early March and looks destined to play no further role for Frank’s side this season.

Billy Koumetio

Age on exit: 21

Where is he now? Dundee

At one point, Billy Koumetio had hopes of playing for Liverpool’s first team.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the centre-half broke the record for the club’s youngest-ever Champions League player against Midtjylland in December 2020.

However, aside from a League Cup appearance, that would be the last time he played for the first team.

He has played 18 times for Dundee but now finds himself sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in late December.

Adrian

Age on exit: 37

New club: Real Betis

Adrian wasn’t one of Liverpool’s best goalkeepers in recent years, but he was well-liked at the club.

He returned to boyhood team Real Betis and actually played Liverpool in their first USA pre-season game, giving him the perfect chance to say a proper farewell.

The 38-year-old did not arrive as their No. 1 but has featured 15 times to date, including the last nine in La Liga.

Joel Matip

Age on exit: 32

Where is he now? Retired

After leaving Liverpool at the expiry of his contract, there was talk that Joel Matip could find a new club.

However, with a body that often failed him, the defender decided to call time on his career in October and is now enjoying a life away from the spotlight.

During his time as a footballer, Matip played for just two clubs, Schalke and Liverpool, leaving both adored by fans for his talents, personality and playing style.

Melkamu Frauendorf

Age on exit: 20

New club: Hannover 96

Melkamu Frauendorf enjoyed four years at Liverpool before moving to Hannover 96, where he is playing for their under-23s in the third tier of German football.

The Ethiopian-born forward made two appearances for the Reds and is now playing consistently as a winger for Hannover 96 II.

He is, though, yet to score this season since recovering from an injury that kept him out until October. However, he is playing in a struggling team who sit 19th of 20 teams.

Cody Pennington

Age on exit: 17

New club: Birmingham

A slightly surprising name on Liverpool’s released list last summer was Cody Pennington.

Aged 17 on his departure, Pennington played regularly for the under-18s as a defensive midfielder, but he is now at Birmingham’s academy where he is yet to make his mark.

Nathan Giblin

Age on exit: 18

New club: AFC Liverpool

Nathan Giblin left for AFC Liverpool, a club formed in 2008 by Liverpool FC supporters as a non-profit organisation.

The left-back still has plenty of time to work his way up through the divisions, should he wish, but for now he is playing in the ninth tier of English football.

AFC Liverpool are set for a mid-table finish this year, with Bury racing away at the top of the North West Counties League.

Niall Osborne

Age on exit: 19

New club: 1874 Northwich

Having played with the likes of Jarell Quansah and Stefan Bajcetic at the academy, Niall Osborne knows the level required to return to elite football.

Like Giblin, he dropped to the ninth tier this campaign, making 28 appearances as a defender so far for 1874 Northwich in the Midland League Premier Division.

Francis Gyimah

Age on exit: 17

New club: Stoke

At just 17 years old, Francis Gyimah moved to Stoke after being released by Liverpool.

The young left-footer can play at left-back or in midfield but has suffered injury issues in his first year with the Potters, playing just seven times in the Premier League 2 since arriving.

Luke Hewitson

Age on exit: 19

New club: Fleetwood

Luke Hewtison has landed on his feet at Fleetwood.

The goalkeeper just has one ‘first-team’ appearance to his name, in the EFL Trophy, but he is playing well in the League Two club’s development squad.

He already has lots of important experience on his side too, having played 42 times for Stalybridge Celtic while on loan at the Northern Premier League club last season.