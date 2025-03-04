Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists his side do not deserve to be called the best team in Europe until they have won the Champions League.

In his pre-match press conference Paris St Germain counterpart Luis Enrique heaped praise on the Dutchman for the strides he has made since taking over the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool topped the new-format group phase table, have a 13-point lead in the Premier League and will try to defend their Carabao Cup in a couple of weeks.

But Slot knows there are no awards given out for being considered the current best on the continent.

“It’s a nice compliment to get but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League but we are far away from that, starting with a very difficult game tomorrow and then all the difficult ones that are coming up because we have seen the draw,” he said.

“I think the best team in Europe at the moment is still Real Madrid as they won this competition last season.

“Someone else can say something different but, for us, we first have to win it before we can say it.”

Slot is correct in that for all the plaudits he and his players have received they have to deliver silverware.

This time last year Klopp’s team were contesting an unprecedented quadruple only to run out of steam in the final three months and finish with only the league cup in his final season.

‘No advantage for finishing first’

While things have gone smoothly at home and abroad, things are about to get more difficult – highlighted by the tough last-16 draw they have been handed.

It is scant reward for topping the table after winning their first seven matches but Slot did not complain about the nature of the opposition.

Asked whether he thought they had got any advantage from topping the group Slot added: “No, that’s clear, because I see Paris St Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe and I think everyone agrees with me, if you’ve seen them play in the last few weeks and the last few months.

“We could only have (faced) two: Benfica or PSG. Although I like Benfica a lot, everyone who has watched football in the last few months could have told you that maybe we would have preferred to play Benfica instead of PSG.

“We have to accept the draw and both teams are facing a very strong opponent.

“But this is also a great fixture to play. If you play at Liverpool, you want to play in big games and this is definitely a big game for us.”

Cody Gakpo in doubt

Forward Cody Gakpo remains a significant doubt for the match having missed training after picking up a knock on Tuesday, although he has travelled with the team to give him a chance to prove his fitness.

The Netherlands international, Liverpool’s second-highest scorer this season, has been struggling with an ankle problem which has restricted him to just 39 minutes in two substitute appearances in the last four matches.

“He was close to being ready to play again but unfortunately yesterday he had to block a shot and he felt a bit of pain again,” said Slot.

“We brought him with us to judge how if he can be part of the squad but it will be a close call.”