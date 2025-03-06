Liverpool boss Arne Slot has praised his staff for keeping Harvey Elliott‘s fitness levels high, following his match-winning contribution against Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been a hard season for Elliott, finding himself on the periphery of Slot’s plans, with more dynamic midfielders preferred to him.

The 21-year-old produced a stunning cameo at PSG on Wednesday night, though, scoring the only goal with his first touch, just 47 seconds after coming on.

It means that Liverpool take a priceless 1-0 lead with them to Anfield next Tuesday, as they look to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking to reporters, Slot lauded his staff for the work they have done with Elliott, also focusing on a significant goal from the midfielder.

“A big moment for him,” Slot said.

“I can understand that he is sometimes frustrated by the playing time he gets because he is a good player, he showed at Liverpool already that he is a good player, but he is in competition for players that I hardly take off.

“So, Dominik Szoboszlai is always the one that just keeps on going, he also scores goals but he’s so important for us with all the running he does.

“And yeah, Mo Salah I think is quite key for everyone as well. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going.

“I have to give him big compliments for that and also my staff because they keep working with him and every time come up with great exercises so he stays fit.

“But it wasn’t only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin Nunez, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before.”

It is the fine details that can turn a good side into a great one, and under Slot, Liverpool appear to be nailing those small margins.

Elliott could easily be a frustrated figure who isn’t delivering when required, but his head coach has ensured that the entire squad are ready to do a job.

As mentioned, the 21-year-old isn’t as dynamic as the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, or as strong and quick as Mohamed Salah, but he is a great squad player.

Elliott was Liverpool’s most effective substitute last season, and while minutes have been hard to come by this time around, his winner on Wednesday outlined his importance.

Without the work of Slot’s staff, the 21-year-old may not have delivered in such a big moment, especially if he wasn’t in the right mental and physical space.

Elliott will continue to have to show patience, with others seen as stronger starting options, but this game showed that you never know when you will be needed as the match-winner.