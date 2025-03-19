Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to seek a new club this summer to establish himself as a No. 1, and more interest in his services has now been reported.

Earlier this season, Kelleher admitted that he “wants to go” in the summer after Liverpool’s move to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili signalled their intention “to go another direction.”

The Irishman has never hidden his desire to be a No. 1 and he is anticipated to have a number of potential suitors in the summer, with Bournemouth to be among them.

As per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the Cherries are “among the clubs keen on signing” the 26-year-old, though at this stage they are “just monitoring the situation.”

Clubs in Europe are “also keeping tabs,” but much will depend on how flexible Liverpool are with Kelleher’s valuation, which was around £35 million last summer.

Nottingham Forest offered a lacklustre bid before the start of the season and no other club came close to satisfying the Reds’ needs, meaning Liverpool were right to keep hold of him.

Kelleher, whose contract expires in 2026, has had to step up once more this season with Alisson missing 13 games due to injury, but his desire for regular game time is understandable.

Bournemouth currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga as their number one goalkeeper but he was signed on loan from Chelsea and they have no obligation to make the deal permanent this summer.

Mark Travers and Neto have featured as back-ups but they will be in the market for a ‘keeper and will be eager to make a successful late push for European football to strengthen their hand.

Kelleher was surprisingly short on options last summer but there could be a scenario where his future is tied up with Liverpool’s other transfer activity.

For example, the Reds have been credibly linked with the Cherries’ left-back Milos Kerkez, centre-back Dean Huijsen and forward Antoine Semenyo, who could form part of a deal.

It is all speculation but Richard Hughes and Co. will need to be savvy if they are to successfully address their squad needs after a season of evaluation under Arne Slot.