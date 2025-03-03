Liverpool will defend their Carabao Cup crown at Wembley on March 16, and the official matchday programme could prove a special souvenir for your collection.

For the second successive season, the Reds are competing to add their impressive tally of League Cup trophies, which currently stands at 10.

No team has won the competition more times than Liverpool, who first lifted the trophy in 1980/81 – and 44 years later they can extend their dominance when they face Newcastle.

The Magpies have never lifted the trophy, and this will be their third attempt at doing so – not that Virgil van Dijk and Co. will offer any leniency!

Purchase Liverpool FC’s official Carabao Cup Final matchday programme here

Another trip to Wembley awaits and whether or not you were lucky enough to get a ticket, you can get your hands on the matchday programme – which will, hopefully, prove a valuable collector’s item.

Let’s not forget this is the first trophy Arne Slot is competing for as Liverpool boss, which would dovetail perfectly with this competition being the last trophy won under Jurgen Klopp.

The 100-page programme features opinion pieces, competition analysis and a welcome from Arne Slot on his maiden Wembley walkout, which will be his first game back from his touchline ban.

There are also exclusive in-depth features with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and more, and can be pre-ordered now for £10.

This will be the third meeting with Newcastle this season and only the second time the two teams have met in a domestic cup final.

The first was the FA Cup final in 1974, which saw the Reds win 3-0 in Bill Shankly‘s final competitive game in charge.

