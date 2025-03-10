Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, Cody Gakpo has returned to team training following an ankle injury.

Three first-team players were missing from Monday afternoon’s session, but thankfully, Gakpo was back in team training.

Due to an ankle knock, Gakpo hasn’t featured since February 26 when Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0. His last start was almost a month ago, on February 12 against Everton.

This could indicate he is able to play against PSG, as Liverpool aim to go through having won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

He is, however, unlikely to start as he works to return to match sharpness.

Meanwhile, James McConnell was also able to train despite having to be replaced after just half an hour in an under-21s match on Sunday.

Joe Gomez, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley were the three players to miss Monday’s training session, with the former two out for a long period.

On February 25, Arne Slot said of Bradley: “He will be out for a few weeks. I cannot tell you exactly how many.”

Gomez was required to undergo surgery to correct a hamstring issue towards the end of February, having suffered a re-injury upon his return to action against Plymouth.

Morton has also had to undergo surgery. The 22-year-old underwent the operation on his shoulder in early February and could miss the rest of the season.