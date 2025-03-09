Liverpool U21s equalised in stoppage time to draw 1-1 at home to West Ham on Sunday, but James McConnell was forced off with a first-half injury.

Liverpool U21s 1-1 West Ham U21s

Premier League 2 | AXA Training Centre

March 9, 2025

Goals: Mabaya OG 68′; Orford OG 90+5′

After a 1-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in Premier League 2 last weekend, Barry Lewtas‘ side were looking for a response at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool’s youngsters were 12th heading into the game, knowing they would be tested by a Hammers side sitting in third place.

The Reds were the better team in the first half, with McConnell trying his luck from distance and Trey Nyoni coming close to opening the scoring.

Sadly, McConnell had to be replaced on the half-hour mark, having suffered an apparent injury – it remains to be seen how serious it is.

In the second half, a Tommy Pilling shot narrowly missed the target, but despite Liverpool’s superiority, they were soon behind in embarrassing circumstances.

Isaac Mabaya’s pass to Harvey Davies completely evaded the goalkeeper, rolling into the net to give the visitors an undeserved lead.

The goal halted the Reds’ momentum, but Keyrol Figueroa almost equalised in freak fashion, with a clearance from goalkeeper Lanre Awesu ricocheting off him, only to be cleared off the line.

Liverpool’s players were sure the ball had crossed the line, but sadly, there’s no goal-line technology at this level!

Just when it looked like the Reds wouldn’t find an equaliser, Emeka Adiele was sent off for West Ham in the dying seconds, before Lewis Orford headed into his own net to make it 1-1 in the 95th minute.

A deserved point for Liverpool.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya, Pinnington, Nallo, Jonas; McConnell (Laffey 30′), Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Pilling (Figueroa 79′); Young (Ngumoha 63′)

Subs: Misciur, Spearing

Next match: Brighton (A) – Premier League 2 – April 6, 4pm BST)