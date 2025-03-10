Diogo Jota has admitted that it has been a “difficult season” with unwanted complications as he continues to search for his best form before the end of the season.

Liverpool’s No. 20 has missed 15 games this season due to injury and has found himself managed carefully by the club’s medical department to keep him fit for longer.

It has been the theme of his career at Anfield to date with frustrating injuries – often unlucky ones sustained in games – holding him back from creating momentum and playing a consistent role.

His ability in front of goal is one of his key strengths but Liverpool have had to be without it too often, and Jota acknowledged that it has been another “difficult” season.

Speaking to the media ahead of PSG’s visit in the Champions League, Jota admitted: “It’s been a difficult season for me personally. I’ve had a few complications throughout the season.

“These last couple of months are the ones that matter the most, they decide things, and I don’t feel I am on my best form at the moment, but by playing I will get there.

“I always try my best no matter what.

The 28-year-old has only played 1,351 minutes this season, the 16th-most of any Liverpool player, and when quizzed on when he was last at his best, he said: “I don’t know.

“Obviously, sometimes you can have bad games but sometimes you can also have good games. The form you’re talking about is when you have a certain number of games.

“I think, in the end, if you keep being useful to the team that’s the most important [thing].

“Sometimes not only the stats, but the way you connect with your teammates, the way you can help your team defensively, and how you can help get your team the win, that’s what I try to do every time I’m on the pitch.

“Obviously, as a striker, I want to get involved in scoring goals and creating those opportunities – every game is a new opportunity to do that.”

Jota has eight goals and three assists this season, Tuesday night would not be a bad time to add to that tally!