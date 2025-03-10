Fabio Carvalho‘s first season at Brentford looks set for an early end after making only eight starts in all competitions, with his manager confirming he has undergone surgery.

Carvalho made his Liverpool exit last August having completed a £27.5 million move to Brentford, but he has found himself on the periphery of Thomas Frank’s plans.

The 22-year-old has 24 appearances this season but only eight of them have been starts, with just three in the Premier League.

In November, his father and agent, Victor, told him “you have to leave this club” as he was again overlooked by Frank in the Bees’ goalless draw at Everton.

Since that match nearly four months ago, Carvalho has played only 161 minutes in the league and now he looks destined to play no further role in Brentford‘s season after undergoing surgery.

After missing out on the teamsheet in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Frank told reporters: “Unfortunately, Fabio has dislocated his shoulder. He had surgery on Wednesday.”

According to the NHS, it typically takes up to 12 weeks to recover from a dislocated shoulder and surgery is sought to reduce the risk of dislocating the same shoulder in the future.

With Brentford‘s season coming to an end on May 25, which is close to 11 weeks away, the likelihood is that Carvalho will not add to his minutes this season for another year of frustration.

He has struggled at Liverpool, Leipzig and now Brentford since leaving Fulham in 2022, with his time on loan at Hull in the second half of last season his only consistent spell.

Carvalho is Brentford‘s fifth most expensive signing in their history but he has struggled to live up to his price tag, though he will point to his lack of opportunities to do so.

It is a different story for Sepp van den Berg, who also swapped Anfield for the Gtech in the summer, as he has made 25 Premier League appearances (20 starts) and would have more if not for a recent knee injury.