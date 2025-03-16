➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the Football League Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Federico Chiesa shows he’s “criminally underused” as fans question Arne Slot

Federico Chiesa had the influence you wanted the entire Liverpool squad to have in the Carabao Cup final, leaving fans to question why Arne Slot has overlooked him so often.

With energy, impetus and an obvious desire to drive his side forward, Chiesa offered more in his 20-minute cameo than most of his Liverpool teammates who started at Wembley.

A well-taken goal may have been a consolation, but he stepped up when others did not, tracking back and not giving up on the match, showing the commitment every supporter wants to see.

The Italian has the quality to make things happen and while he was hampered by fitness issues at the start of the season, fans were in agreeance that he has been mis-managed by Slot.

The Liverpool manager has not kept it secret that he likes to work with a small group of players but fans know he has to learn to trust his whole squad and identify when his ‘favourites’ are not cutting it.

“Who knew Chiesa is actually a great player? We all did, apart from Slot it seems…” – John II in TIA comments.

“Chiesa did more in his first 3 minutes than Jota was able to do in 75+. Needs to be used in the run-in.” – Dodgey in TIA comments.

Federico Chiesa. Criminally underused. ABSOLOUTELY.” – Jota The Slotter in TIA comments.

“Slot has done great things this season but if I could sit down with him for 1 minute I’d simply say: trust your squad more and rest your 1st team more often than you have.” – Lamda Pi in TIA comments.

Liverpool are fatigued and that comes at the cost of attempting to name a similar lineup every three days and it is not that Slot has zero talent beyond his preferred XI that he can trust.

Luis Diaz has one goal in his last 18 appearances across all competitions, Diogo Jota has none in 10 and Darwin Nunez has one in 13 as Mo Salah has been chief goalscorer (11 in 13).

If the latter is not going to be here next season, as it currently stands, where are the goals coming from?

Chiesa is fit, so why not use him? At least you know he is not going to let you down with his work rate. The Reds are top of the league but Slot and Liverpool cannot ignore the obvious.

