With International Women’s Day around the corner, female Liverpool fans from all over the world will celebrate a night to remember during the Livergirls International event on March 7.

Attention all female Liverpool fans, local and international, you are invited to an evening of celebrating diversity, and building friendships and networks with like-minded Reds.

Livergirls International 2025 is an opportunity to not only make new friends and discuss shared passions but also give back to the local Liverpool community.

There will be special guests, live music, a buffet meal and inspirational talks, taking place on Friday, March 7 from 6.30pm to 11pm at Hotel TIA and Hotel Anfield.

The campaign was started 10 years ago by LFC author Ragnhild Lund Ansnes who, in her own words, was eager to “help female fans build networks and friendships and a stronger foundation to be confident to attend various events, happenings and live matches with Liverpool FC.”

This is the sixth Livergirls International event, and if you are worried about attending alone, don’t be as this is an evening “where you can come alone, but not be alone.”

Throughout the evening there will be motivational talks from former Liverpool FC Women player Natasha Dowie, plus Sue Wright and Sally Garster, in addition to music from Kieo (BOSS Night) and DJ Niamh Grace.

It is an evening to enjoy the company of other female fans and celebrate what everyone brings to the table, in another nod to how special and unique Liverpool FC is.

“It is important to create events like this to facilitate a platform where women from all corners of the world, as well as locals, would feel comfortable to attend and share the passion, knowledge and joy of being a Liverpool supporter,” Lund Ansnes told This Is Anfield.

“Female football fans are still a minority, and I know a lot of women who don’t have other fellow females to see the matches with and discuss football with, or still feel like they are being tested of their knowledge and if they are true supporters or not by male supporters.

“It is also important to us to give back to the Liverpool community, as inclusion is so important to us. Therefore we open for the opportunity to make a difference for others by sponsoring half a ticket, a ticket or a table for others.”

In 2025, sponsored tickets will go towards mothers and carers from Millstead School, a primary school for children with special needs, and mothers and volunteers of the Owen McVeigh Foundation, plus nominated female fans from Liverpool North.

On what fans can expect on the night, Lund Ansnes’ message is simple: “We will laugh, we will sing, dance, eat and listen to some truly remarkable ladies and we might also get a surprise visit…”

The annual celebration is not to be missed, hope to see you there!

* You can purchase tickets and find more information for Livergirls International 2025 on March 7 here, and follow Livergirls International on Facebook and Instagram.