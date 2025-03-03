Goalkeepers will have a corner awarded against their side if they hold the ball for more than eight seconds from next season after a new rule was ratified by the International Football Association Board.

There has long been the rule that a goalkeeper cannot hold the ball for more than six seconds, if they do an indirect free-kick is to be awarded.

Considering the incredible levels of time-wasting seen across the Premier League and beyond it is a mystery that it is hardly ever punished.

Liverpool fans, though, may feel as though it was only ever Simon Mignolet who had the whistle blown against him – although he did hold onto the ball for close to 22 seconds!

He conceded an indirect free-kick and Bordeaux took the lead as a result in the 2015 Europa League meeting at Anfield, for many it will feel like the first and last time they saw the punishment.

It was not, but that does not mean it has not felt that way!

The rule is changing from next season onwards, however, after positive results in trials this season that prompted the change from IFAB.

Goalkeepers will now have eight seconds before they must release the ball otherwise the opposition is awarded a corner.

We have seen managers and fans count down themselves, but now referees have been instructed to count down the final five seconds on a raised hand as a visual for the ‘keeper.

This change is expected to lead to less time-wasting, but we have seen how crafty teams can be to circumnavigate the rules.

Whether referees will deem a corner less of a punishment than an in-direct free-kick and thus penalise teams more often remains to be seen – the rule comes into effect from July 1, 2025.

The Premier League, meanwhile, will also be given the option for the referee to make an announcement after a VAR review or lengthy VAR check, as seen in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.