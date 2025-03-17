Federico Chiesa offered Arne Slot his biggest reminder yet that he is available to use this season, offering more threat in 16 minutes than Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final starters.

Chiesa scored what was a consolation goal in the defeat to Newcastle, but in doing so highlighted the mystery that surrounds his lack of game time under Slot this season.

He has featured only 11 times for a total of 387 minutes but has shown the energy, passion and drive that supporters want to see every week from their team.

The Italian battled fitness issues early on in the campaign but has been in 16 of the last 18 matchday squads, missing only Bournemouth and Everton having played 90 minutes in the previous game.

In that run of 18, he was left unused 11 times.

Despite the sputtering form of Slot’s trusted forwards, Chiesa was given only 16 minutes of ‘normal’ time off the bench when Liverpool were 2-0 down and yet offered more than most.

Chiesa offers what Liverpool are missing

As per FotMob, Chiesa’s night not only ended with the Reds’ only goal of the game – a very well taken one at that – but more touches (five) in Newcastle‘s box than any other Liverpool starter or sub.

In comparison, starters Diogo Jota (two), Luis Diaz (one) and Mo Salah (one) managed just four between them, and in total Chiesa’s touches were more than the starting midfield and attack combined.

Moreover, only six of Slot’s players attempted a shot on goal across the entire match, but only Chiesa (one) and fellow substitute Curtis Jones hit the target (two).

The game opened up at the time Chiesa was on due partly to the nature of Slot’s substitutions, but that did not stop the 27-year-old from contributing defensively.

In the short time he was on the pitch, he won the joint-most duels of any Liverpool player (four), alongside Jarell Quansah and Diaz, winning all four ground duels he contested (100%) – he was also fouled the most times (three).

They are statistics that speak to the work rate he offers, a trait which Slot has questioned others about and yet gives them more opportunities.

Chiesa is one of a handful on the periphery of the “13 or 14 players who have shared most of the playing time” – Slot’s words – but the No. 14 has shown the value of squad depth and the need to be better utilised.

