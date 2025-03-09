All focus will be on the records Mohamed Salah continues to break, but Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s latest defensive performance is worthy of recognition.

Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities have always been an easy point of criticism to direct at him, a tiresome rhetoric that has followed him for years.

Does he have his weaknesses? Yes. But does it need to be a consistent stick to beat him with? No.

Liverpool were made to work for their 3-1 win over Southampton, with a sluggish start gifting the visitors a first-half lead but, as per FotMob, it was a deserved victory in the end.

Liverpool created 4.12 expected goals to the Saints’ 0.36 and finished with an impressive eight big chances, of which they, unfortunately, missed five.

Salah grabbed the headlines with a brace from the penalty spot, it moved him outright third in the club’s all-time goalscorers list and saw him achieve the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season for Liverpool (44).

And his success in the final third on Saturday overshadowed Alexander-Arnold’s performance, who is due praise for his influence as the Reds moved 16 points clear.

Alexander-Arnold’s strong defensive display

With Conor Bradley sidelined with a hamstring injury, Alexander-Arnold has started the last six fixtures in all competitions – but for the fifth time, he did not play the full 90 on Saturday.

While the right-back’s goal contributions have been limited in that run, the defensive side of his game has been noteworthy at PSG and, again, on Saturday.

Against Southampton, the 26-year-old won seven of his nine duels (78%, the best of any Red), won the third-most tackles of any player (3/3), and had the joint-second most interceptions (2).

Unsurprisingly, he was just as impressive on the ball with four successful dribbles (100%), the most passes into the final third (19), the second-most shots (5) and completed 82 of his 93 attempted passes (88%).

Of course, Southampton will not be his toughest test remaining this season, but it is a welcome sight to see the vice-captain silence those who continually question his defensive attributes.

There remains doubts over whether he will stay at Anfield beyond this season but after having his commitment questioned, this is the least Liverpool supporters will ask of their right-back.

Long may it continue.

* FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide. Their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.