Carabao Cup Final 2025 Programme
Ibrahima Konate laughs off “soft” red card shout vs. PSG – “I’m telling you!”

Ibrahima Konate rejected the narrative around his challenge on Bradley Barcola in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, insisting it was “soft.”

Konate was at the centre of controversy on his return to Paris, with a lengthy VAR review required to check a potential red card challenge in the first half.

It came after the centre-back shrugged PSG forward Barcola off the ball when going through on goal, with TNT Sports commentator Rio Ferdinand among those hysterically calling for a sending off.

Even in realtime it looked like a routine challenge for a player of Konate’s strength – and that was his stance as he explained the situation after the match.

“There was a VAR check. If there was a push, like you said, I would have been shown a red card,” he told Canal+, per Get French Football News.

“I’m telling you that there wasn’t a foul. It’s true that I am very strong but I don’t apply power, I just put my arm.

“If I had put a lot more power into it then we could talk about it…but it was soft from me.”

PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson complain to referee Davide Massa during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That was not an opinion shared by PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who bellowed at referee Davide Massa in the tunnel at half-time that “it’s a red card or penalty!”

As the players walked to their dressing rooms, Virgil van Dijk replied: “C’mon man, it’s not even a foul. Hey, it’s not even a foul.”

Konate rightly avoided any punishment for winning the ball and Liverpool eventually kept a clean sheet despite facing 27 shots on goal, with Alisson named Man of the Match.

The Frenchman had gone into the tie knowing a yellow card would rule him out of the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, as one of four Reds at risk of a one-match ban.

Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and match-winner Harvey Elliott will also miss their next Champions League game if they are booked before the end of the quarter-finals.

In his post-match press conference, Arne Slot praised the performance of Massa, saying he was “just a top referee that should be in a game like this.”

“I think if the referee would’ve blown his whistle [against Konate], the VAR would not have overturned it,” he explained.

“Now it was also clear for me they should not have overturned [his decision] because it was not clearly wrong. It is a big decision, that’s true.”

