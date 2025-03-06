➔ SUPPORT US
Rio Ferdinand “awful” as Liverpool fans thank Harvey Elliott for ‘shutting him up’

Liverpool fans may be delighted after the 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, but Rio Ferdinand’s appalling commentary threatened to ruin it as a spectacle.

The Reds picked up their most hard-earned win of the season on Wednesday night, battling to victory away to a PSG side who were on top form.

The Ligue 1 champions couldn’t breach the Liverpool goal, however, following one of the great goalkeeping displays by Alisson.

Those watching on UK television had to endure Ferdinand on TNT Sports, with the former Man United defender seemingly involved in every facet of the coverage.

One minute he was in the tunnel and the next he was in the gantry with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, spending his time obsessing over PSG and calling for Ibrahima Konate to be sent off.

Ferdinand has doubled down on his thoughts on the Frenchman not being penalised, taking to X on Thursday to say:

“Just to clarify for all the Liverpool fans who are still tweeting me. Konate should’ve been sent off last night.”

Ferdinand’s “awful” commentary hasn’t been lost on many, especially how quiet he went when Harvey Elliott scored.

Ferdinand was so unbearable that it was hard to focus on the action at times, with the ex-centre-back behaving like an over-excited teenager.

Unfortunately, he dragged Fletcher and McCoist down to his level, too, and while PSG were superb, the commentators’ hyperbole was unprofessional.

Like Gary Neville, Ferdinand’s dislike of Liverpool is clear, but it becomes unhealthy when it’s so obvious who a supposed neutral wants to win.

At some point, someone will remind him that he is a 46-year-old man who is the same age as Arne Slot!

