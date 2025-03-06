Liverpool fans may be delighted after the 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, but Rio Ferdinand’s appalling commentary threatened to ruin it as a spectacle.

The Reds picked up their most hard-earned win of the season on Wednesday night, battling to victory away to a PSG side who were on top form.

The Ligue 1 champions couldn’t breach the Liverpool goal, however, following one of the great goalkeeping displays by Alisson.

Those watching on UK television had to endure Ferdinand on TNT Sports, with the former Man United defender seemingly involved in every facet of the coverage.

Afraid there was excess Rio Ferdinand once again on tonight’s TNT coverage. Pitchside, gantries, tunnels, the man covered every blade. Just too much Rio Ferdinand. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 6, 2025

One minute he was in the tunnel and the next he was in the gantry with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, spending his time obsessing over PSG and calling for Ibrahima Konate to be sent off.

Ferdinand has doubled down on his thoughts on the Frenchman not being penalised, taking to X on Thursday to say:

“Just to clarify for all the Liverpool fans who are still tweeting me. Konate should’ve been sent off last night.”

Ferdinand’s “awful” commentary hasn’t been lost on many, especially how quiet he went when Harvey Elliott scored.

Rio Ferdinand hasn’t said a single word since Elliott’s goal ??? — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 5, 2025

Elliott shutting Rio Ferdinand up for the rest of the game was bigger than the winning the match for me — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 5, 2025

I don’t go to games for the experience or journey, I go games so I don’t have to listen to Rio Ferdinand. Wishing I was in Paris now — Who Is Gr?gg??? (@greggislocallfc) March 5, 2025

Has anyone checked on Rio Ferdinand? What an absolute waste of oxygen he is. Painful to listen to, clearly biased, the least articulate ‘pundit’ you’ll ever have the misfortune of listening to, thick and mince and truly terrible at his job. — Red Memorabilia (@RedMemorabilia_) March 6, 2025

Rio Ferdinand’s microphone suddenly seemed to stop working as soon as Liverpool scored. Funny that. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 5, 2025

The most disappointed people in Paris won’t be the PSG fans if Liverpool get a result tonight. It will be Rio Ferdinand. Awful commentator, awful pundit. #LFC — Asim (@asim_lfc) March 5, 2025

What are people's thoughts on this TNT three-man commentary thing? Listening to 46 year old Rio Ferdinand speaking like an 18 year old Youtuber for 90 minutes is a tough ask ? — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 5, 2025

No matter the result here, Rio Ferdinand has already ruined my evening. — Jacob (@Jsize18) March 5, 2025

One of the greatest away European victories that. Unbelievable. Well done Liverpool. Well done Alisson. And well done to every Liverpool fan at home who had to endure 95 minutes of Rio Ferdinand. The reds ?? — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) March 5, 2025

Rio Ferdinand is already one of the worst co-commentators going, but listening to him on Liverpool games is truly awful. He was devastated when PSG’s goal was ruled offside, then starts shouting for a red card for Konate. Desperate to see Liverpool lose. #PSGLIV — Alex Coe (@alex_coe) March 5, 2025

Ferdinand was so unbearable that it was hard to focus on the action at times, with the ex-centre-back behaving like an over-excited teenager.

Unfortunately, he dragged Fletcher and McCoist down to his level, too, and while PSG were superb, the commentators’ hyperbole was unprofessional.

Like Gary Neville, Ferdinand’s dislike of Liverpool is clear, but it becomes unhealthy when it’s so obvious who a supposed neutral wants to win.

At some point, someone will remind him that he is a 46-year-old man who is the same age as Arne Slot!