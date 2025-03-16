As a result of injuries, Jarell Quansah is to make an unlikely start at right-back in the Carabao Cup final, a role that was discussed with Arne Slot in December.

With right-back specialists Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley injured and Joe Gomez also sidelined, Quansah is set for one of the biggest starts of his career at Wembley on Sunday.

Although a centre-back by trade, the full-back position is not unchartered territory for him having started in the role at Newcastle earlier this season and, recently, off the bench.

In an interview with Liverpool journalist David Lynch, which you can read in full on his Substack, Quansah divulged on the talks he had with Slot over the role ahead of Man City‘s visit to Anfield in December.

“Slot pulled me before the City game,” Quansah revealed. “Obviously Joe [Gomez] was starting centre-back and before that, he had been the natural one who had filled in at right-back.

“The gaffer said he thought I had the attributes and qualities to play right-back; not probably how Trent and Conor play it but in a different type of way.

“When someone shows that belief in you – and he’s obviously a good manager who knows what he’s on about – it’s good.

“I’m just happy he can see my qualities and hopefully I can show a little bit more of what I’m about on the ball from that position because sometimes that’s hard to do from centre-half.”

At 6’2″ Quansah is an unorthodox right-back for Liverpool, but from his words alone you can sense how important it was for him to be seen by Slot as a player who has the ability to offer more.

Quansah keeping perspective

After being hooked at halftime in the opening game of the season and making only nine more starts since across all competitions, his confidence would have understandably taken a hit.

Quansah, though, has been eager to maintain perspective, after all this is only his second full season as a regular in Liverpool’s senior set-up.

He added: “There are going to be times where I play good, times where I play bad, and as long as I’m learning and becoming a better player, then in the future, I know I’ll be fine.

“It’s just all about keeping perspective on what sort of stage of my career I’m in at the minute. It’s learning, learning from the best, and becoming consistent.”