Liverpool will be in the market for a new striker this summer and the first ‘link’ to Lille’s Jonathan David has now emerged – but at least nine other clubs are interested.

With form, injuries and an over-reliance on Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s need for a new No. 9 is lost on few ahead of the summer transfer window.

Frankfurt’s prolific Hugo Ekitike has been named among the players they are considering, while Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak is arguably the best candidate albeit an expensive one.

And the Reds have now been linked to Lille’s David, who has 23 goals and 10 assists this season and is expected to move away from Ligue 1 as a free agent this summer.

According to The i Paper, Liverpool have expressed an interest in the 25-year-old and are one of six Premier League clubs who have “made contact with the player’s representatives.”

Newcastle, Man United, Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea are all name-checked, as too Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus – the list is not a surprise as he can leave on a free.

It will be a huge consideration for Liverpool, who are known to work within a strict budget and could view a free transfer as an opportunity to sign another forward alongside David.

An ‘opportunistic signing’ in the words of sporting director Richard Hughes, although the i Paper suggest a move could be “unlikely” due to Liverpool preferring an out-and-out No. 9.

This does, however, look over the fact he is available on a free transfer and the Reds could still send their funds elsewhere, should they see fit.

Interestingly, Newcastle are listed as suitors amid growing interest for Isak across Europe, but David is said to be seen as an alternative option to bolster their forward line and not a replacement.

Liverpool, especially, will be keeping a close eye on the situation, knowing they have opened the door to potential deals after expressing renewed interest in Jarell Quansah.

Who is Jonathan David?

David was on a three-man shortlist when the Reds sought another forward to complement the trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in 2020, with the club ultimately opting for Jota over him and Ismaila Sarr.

The Canadian subsequently left KAA Gent for Lille in a deal worth €30 million and has established himself among the best outside of Europe’s elite tier of strikers over the past five years.

This season – the third in a row in which he has broken the 20-goal mark – is shaping up to be his best yet, with 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 games for the French side.

David is a nuisance in the final third as he is so multitalented, capable of dominating as a lone striker while involving himself in the team’s all-round play.