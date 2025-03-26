Liverpool will very likely sign a new striker this summer, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s prolific Hugo Ekitike has been named among the players they are considering.

Ekitike is a 6’3″ France U21 international who netted a hat-trick in his country’s recent 5-3 friendly victory over England.

At club level, the 22-year-old has played for Reims, Vejle Boldklub, Paris Saint-Germain and, after a difficult stint in the capital, currently Bundesliga surprise package Frankfurt.

Frankfurt are on course to finish in the Champions League spots this season and that is in large part due to the efforts of their No. 11.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Ekitike is a player Liverpool’s scouts have been “monitoring closely and have been for some time.”

It stands to reason that he will be among the options more seriously considered as the Reds look to add a new No. 9 to Arne Slot‘s ranks in the next transfer window.

In a previous report from Sky Germany, it was claimed that Frankfurt will be seeking a fee in the region of €80 million (£67m) for Ekitike.

And while that may seem steep, it is likely to be in the ballpark for a new leading centre-forward as Liverpool look to either replace or add competition for Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Nunez is the most realistic departure, with clubs in Saudi Arabia known to be interested, the Uruguayan having been keen to join Al-Nassr only for a reported bid worth £62.4 million plus add-ons to be turned down late in January.

And Ekitike would seemingly suit Liverpool’s setup under Slot better as a striker more comfortable involving himself in all-round play in the buildup.

Ekitike compares well to Isak

Interestingly, the Frenchman matches up well to a player widely viewed as the No. 1 priority for clubs seeking a new centre-forward this summer, Alexander Isak.

Per FBref, Ekitike is either similar to or outperforming Isak in the majority of key areas and underlying statistics for a central striker.

He has scored 19 goals and laid on eight assists in 38 games for Frankfurt so far this season, while Isak – three years his senior – has 23 goals and five assists in 33 outings for Newcastle.

According to FotMob, no player is averaging more expected goals and assists combined per 90 minutes in this season’s Bundesliga than Ekitike (1.05) – nor is any Premier League player.

While Isak has proven experience in the Premier League and is still not at the peak age for a striker, Ekitike is certainly a viable alternative.

Liverpool’s interest in the youngster is yet to be corroborated by other sources on Merseyside, but he is worth tracking as the transfer window nears.