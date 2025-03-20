Liverpool need a new striker in the summer and Arne Slot may want a different profile altogether. So who could the Reds sign to revamp their No. 9 spot?

With nine games remaining this season, Liverpool’s three primary options up front have contributed 28 of their 106 goals in all competitions (26.4%).

That is four fewer than Mohamed Salah alone – albeit in a remarkable campaign for the Egyptian – and only 12 more than second-top goalscorer Cody Gakpo.

Between them, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have averaged a goal every 220 minutes, while in terms of goals and assists it is one every 143 minutes.

While that may be simplistic, it is clear that none of Liverpool’s established No. 9s are the perfect fit for a variety of reasons: Diaz is a natural left winger, Nunez is woefully inconsistent and Jota’s fitness record is unreliable.

With the club widely expected to sign a new leading striker this summer – here are six they could target.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Age: 25

Career apps: 292

Career goals: 130

First up and arguably the best candidate, Alexander Isak is the most coveted centre-forward in Europe heading into the summer transfer window.

That could make him the least likely signing for Liverpool, with the Telegraph reporting that Newcastle intend to “dig in” as they value their striker at upwards of £150 million, expecting leaked bids in the region of £90 million in an attempt to unsettle the Swede.

It stands to reason that almost every top club will want Isak, though, not least for his record in front of goal – including 50 in only 77 appearances in the Premier League and 23 in only 33 games so far this season.

Alexander Isak celebrates his 100th Newcastle appearance with his 58th goal for the club. It might yet prove to be his most important, too. pic.twitter.com/mTnuhjHbs4 — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) March 16, 2025

Isak is more than just a goalscorer, however, with his speed, sharpness and link play belying his 6’4″ frame, possessing the all-round quality that would suit Slot’s ideal ‘nine-and-a-half’ profile up top.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak goes back at least as far as 2021, when still at Real Sociedad, and he is the calibre of striker they had hoped to have signed in club-record buy Nunez.

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Age: 25

Career apps: 269

Career goals: 113

Another who needs mentioning is Atletico’s No. 19 Julian Alvarez, who according to his agent was subject of interest from Liverpool last summer, prior to his switch from Man City.

Clearly, the relationship between the two Premier League rivals would have made a transfer particularly difficult, and he subsequently moved to Madrid in a deal worth £81.8 million.

But that could feasibly act as a detour to Anfield, with few strikers possessing the wide skillset of the Argentina international.

Though a natural centre-forward, Alvarez likes to drift across the front line and is comfortable both linking play and leading the press off the ball; again, that ‘nine-and-a-half’ mould.

He averaged a goal or assist every 113.3 minutes at Man City and has 23 goals in 44 games so far for Atletico.

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Franfurt)

Age: 22

Career apps: 126

Career goals: 41

Onto a lower-profile option and Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike could be a smart choice for Liverpool if they look to unearth the next-best striker beyond the likes of Isak and Alvarez.

Having excelled alongside Omar Marmoush in the first half of the season, Ekitike has kept up his form since the Egyptian’s £63.2 million move to Man City in January.

Ekitike has speed, strength, technical quality and the ability to finish from a variety of positions, with his creativity and hold-up play attracting interest as much as his goal record of 19 in 38 games this season.

The Frenchman is shaping up to be an outstanding all-round striker, and though he is unlikely to come cheap he should be attainable for the price bracket below Isak and Alvarez.

Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Age: 23

Career apps: 210

Career goals: 62

If Liverpool could have cloned a prime Roberto Firmino, he would undoubtedly be leading the line as Slot’s ideal No. 9.

But with the Brazilian now playing out the final years of his career in Saudi Arabia at 33, it would still make sense to cast the net over strikers who match his unusual skillset.

His compatriot Joao Pedro may be one of those who best fits the bill, as a forward who is adept at dropping out of the No. 9 position and linking play before either finishing moves or laying on chances for wide goalscorers.

That shows with the 23-year-old ranking in the elite percentile for strikers when it comes to possession-based attributes such as expected assists and progressive passes and carries, per FBref.

However he is not yet the consistent goalscorer that Liverpool would almost certainly like – with it a case of whether their underlying data suggests he can reach that level with a move to Merseyside.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Age: 21

Career apps: 201

Career goals: 86

Liverpool are known to admire Benjamin Sesko – they were one of the clubs to express an interest in a deal last summer, according to The Athletic – so the Slovenian warrants inclusion on this list.

Though still only 21, he has long held a reputation as one of Europe’s best attacking prospects and he perhaps made the smart decision to stay for another season at RB Leipzig rather than head elsewhere in 2024.

That has allowed him to steadily build on his progress in a campaign that has so far seen him score 17 goals and assist another six in 36 games – a goal contribution every 115.4 minutes.

Sesko is another striker who, despite standing at 6’5″ tall, prefers to involve himself in all aspects of attacking play.

He is not quite a ‘nine-and-a-half’ but he is again of the same ilk as Isak, while brandishing the flair and the consistent eye for goal that could make him the perfect long-term solution for Slot.

Jonathan David (Lille)

Age: 25

Career apps: 307

Career goals: 144

One of two strikers on this list to score a goal against Liverpool this season and, crucially, the only one available on a free transfer, a move for Jonathan David will no doubt be under consideration.

David was on a three-man shortlist when the Reds sought another forward to complement the trio Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane in 2020, with the club ultimately opting for Jota over him and Ismaila Sarr.

The Canadian subsequently left KAA Gent for Lille in a deal worth €30 million and has established himself among the best outside of Europe’s elite tier of strikers over the past five years.

2022/23: 40 games, 26 goals, 4 assists

40 games, 26 goals, 4 assists 2023/24: 47 games, 26 goals, 8 assists

47 games, 26 goals, 8 assists 2024/25 (so far): 41 games, 23 goals, 10 assists

This season – the third in a row in which he has broken the 20-goal mark – is shaping up to be his best yet, with 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 games for the French side.

David is a nuisance in the final third as he is so multitalented, capable of dominating as a lone striker while involving himself in the team’s all-round play.

It would be no surprise if Liverpool entered the market for a player set to leave Lille on a free – particularly as it could allow them to also sign another top-level forward in the same summer.