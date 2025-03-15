The agent of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has confirmed that Liverpool have shown an interest in signing Argentine striker.

Amid doubts over the Reds’ current forward options, there is an increasing need to bring in a new centre-forward this summer.

While Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been mentioned as the most eye-catching option for Liverpool to sign, Alvarez has now been mentioned as a target.

The Argentine’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo has told winwin that his player has been the subject of interest from the Reds in the past year.

“I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer,” Hidalgo said.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

This comes after Anfield Watch‘s Sam McGuire also reported Liverpool’s interest in the former Man City attacker.

He states that Alexis Mac Allister “played his part in the charm offensive” to bring his World Cup-winning Argentina teammate to Anfield.

Whether Liverpool return for Alvarez remains to be seen, but he could be a superb alternative to Isak, who could cost as much as £150 million.

Still only 25 years old, his exit from City last summer came as a surprise, and his absence has played a part in Pep Guardiola’s side’s struggles, giving them fewer attacking options.

This season, Alvarez has scored 17 goals in La Liga and the Champions League combined, with Diego Simeone lauding his quality.

“When we still couldn’t prove what we had been looking for with his signing, I already told everyone, ‘this is why we were so excited’, and we are so excited now,” Simeone said.

“He is a player who makes the difference, he sees things that others don’t see.”

Alvarez’s ability to link with wide players is a strong attribute and he scored four goals in seven appearances during Argentina’s aforementioned 2022 World Cup triumph.

It is easy to see him flourishing under Arne Slot, amid doubts over Liverpool’s current central attacking options.

Luis Diaz has been hit-and-miss in a new role, scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen but also finding him marked out of games.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota‘s injury problems aren’t going away, with the Portuguese also out of form, and Darwin Nunez remains too unpredictable.